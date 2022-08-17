 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGRICULTURE

Corn for grain, soybean yields expected to be down in New York state

Corn Harvest
Associated Press

Agricultural experts are predicting that corn for grain and soybean yields in New York state will both be down in August.

According to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service's New York field office, the latest survey, which was conducted the last week of July, shows that corn for grain production is forecast at 88.5 million bushels, down 9% from 2021.

Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are forecast to average 150.0 bushels per acre, down 17 bushels per acre from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 590 thousand acres, up 1% from 2021.

Soybean production is forecast at 16.6 million bushels, down 2% from 2021. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, yield is forecast to average 51.0 bushels per acre, down 2 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 325 thousand acres, up 2% from 2021.

The forecasts in the report are based on conditions as of Aug. 1, and any potential impacts from severe weather that occurred after Aug. 1 will be reflected in future reports.

