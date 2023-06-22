FREEVILLE — You can grow a lot of crops in Freeville: carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, cannabis — and now rice.

Thursday morning, staff members of Cornell Cooperative Extension planted rice plants at Thompson Research Farm on Fall Creek Road. Leaders of the research program hope to develop a regional rice-planting plan in New York and the Northeast.

“This rice has gone back decades ago, where Cornell initially had a Ukrainian variety,” said Jenny T. Kao-Kniffin, project principal from the Cornell School of Integrative Plant Science. “We’re actually growing that here; it came back full circle.”

Farmers plant 2.5 to 3 million acres of rice every year in America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, with up to 7,700 pounds of rice per acre. None of it in New York — until now.

Cornell’s efforts at rice farming began more than 15 years ago, Kao-Kniffin said. Cornell Professor Susan McCouch started a program on ecological rice farming in the Northeast.

“At the time, no one was really growing rice at this level,” Kao-Kniffin said. “Rice in America was really big; very big rice fields with drop seeding from airplanes and 36-foot-long rice combine harvesters. Smaller-scale ones weren’t really here, except the Native American communities.”

McCouch developed a manual on the subject, and met annually with farmers interested in the crop. She now assists with the Freeville rice project.

“It became the how-to guide of how to ecologically grow rice in the Northeast,” Kao-Kniffin said. As a result, rice farms were created in Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland and Maine.

A unique part of the Freeville project is how it achieves the organic aspect of farming. Instead of pesticides, ducks will be added to the paddies, said Food Systems Specialist Precious Tshabalala.

“Instead of pesticides, we have ducklings that eat the weeds from the crop,” Tshabalala said. “The interesting part is they don’t eat off the rice crop itself. They just eat off the weeds and the bad stuff.”

Erik Andrus, owner of Boundbrook Farm in Vergennes, Vermont, has been successfully rice-duck farming for 11 years, his website says. He studied rice farming in Japan, and was brought to Freeville to assist with the planting.

“He used Facebook messenger and all kinds of translation systems online to get mentored by the Japanese farmers,” Kao-Kniffin said.

Lab Manager Zachary Butler-Jones worked Thursday to transfer rice plants by hand from trays, with 448 plants in each tray, he said. He was planting ioto, a Japanese variety of rice.

“They tend to be taller and not as flimsy, the Chinese variety grows out wider,” he said. “They’re surprisingly pretty flexible in terms of heat waves and the cold. We’re taking note of the different genotypes of the plants because those will be amenable to different growing conditions. Some places may eventually grow them in a greenhouse, trough, or paddy.”

Six thousand plants were planted Thursday, with varieties from Ukraine, northern China and Hokkaido, Japan.

Butler-Jones is tasked with capturing photos and drone footage of the planting to create an online how-to program for future rice farmers.

“There’s a lot of questions that still need to be answered,” he said. “This is all new territory for us.”

Climate change was a large factor for this study, Kao-Kniffin said. Twenty years ago, the farm on Fall Creek Road was a profitable high-value crop land for vegetables. About 15 years ago, it started to have severe flooding. Farmers stopped planting vegetables there due to the insurance risk, she said.

“The joke is that Fall Creek Road becomes Fall Creek Lake,” she said. “The rice can withstand days of flooding.”

The crops will be ready to harvest between Oct. 10 and 31, or during the Harvest Moon, as it is known in Asian countries, Kao-Kniffin said. It will be distributed across New York and Vermont.

“The intention is to have more farmers adopt this kind of farming,” Tshabalala said.