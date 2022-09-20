Cornell: Fall foliage could be bland in upstate NY this year

The colorful fall landscapes county residents have long loved might look a bit more muted this fall, experts warn.

I Love NY released its first fall foliage report for 2022 last week. The state’s team of 85 volunteer leaf spotters observe prevalent leaf colors and change percentages and release their findings and projections each Wednesday at www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report.

"From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and one-of-a-kind state parks, there's nothing like New York in the fall," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release.

However, dry weather racked upstate New York areas such as Cortland and Cayuga counties from the spring through much of the summer.

Cornell University experts said the dryness could affect the timing and vibrancy of leaf color changes.

“The mid-summer drought is likely to be the key weather parameter affecting fall foliage,” said Northeast Regional Climate Center Director Arthur DeGaetano in a news release. “Such dry conditions, particularly if they extend into the fall, may delay the onset of fall colors.”

DeGaetano said the dryness could also decrease the duration and intensity of fall colors. “In addition, trees that have been particularly hard hit by the dry conditions are likely to show only muted colors, with leaves dropping quickly,” he said.

A delay in peak foliage could affect local businesses.

“I would say places that do agricultural tourism and outdoor events will be affected. That might affect them because you don’t have that sort of feeling of fall,” said Matt DeHart, owner of Anderson’s Farm Market in Homer. “I’m sure you won’t get as many folks from downstate if they hear the leaves aren’t worth seeing.”

New York state fall foliage report for week of Sept. 14-20 Empire State Development's tourism office is posting weekly fall foliage reports. Below is the report posted Sept. 14, 2022:

Markets like Anderson’s see more foot traffic during the fall.

“Fall is one of our biggest seasons: the pumpkins, the apples, the squash,” DeHart said. The market’s business typically peaks around the end of October. “Usually, it's the weekend of Halloween. There’s a resurgence around Thanksgiving.”

Even with an irregular fall forecast, DeHart says Anderson’s will be fine. “People will still come for their squash and their pumpkins.”