County IDA approves tax exemptions for Auburn cancer center project

A $14.4 million cancer treatment center project for Auburn Community Hospital has cleared a significant financial hurdle with the approval this week of a tax break package sought by the developer.

The Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors unanimously approved more than $4 million in sales, mortgage and property tax relief proposed by Rochester-based Rochester-based Park Grove Realty LLC.

The IDA held a public hearing on the project Monday morning, and then voted on the application for financial assistance at its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Auburn Planning Board has approved the site plan for the new 12,000-square-foot building, which would be constructed at the corner of North and Lansing streets where an employee parking lot is now located. The hospital is partnering with Rochester-based Park Grove as well as Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse on the project. The 1.14-acre lot is being acquired by Park Grove and leased back by the hospital. Hospital officials have said ACH does not have the financial resources to develop the project on its own.

Although no one from the public spoke at Monday's public hearing, some board members did express concern about what would happen if the hospital were to default on the terms of a lease it will have with Park Grove.

At Tuesday's meeting, attorney Justin Miller, the IDA's transaction counsel, assured the board that the language in the agreement with Park Grove would not the property tax break package to continue should the hospital not be able to operate the cancer in the future.

"The IDA project description involves leasing that building to the hospital for a cancer center," Miller said. "There really isn't any way to convert the idea project or assign the (payments in lieu of taxes) for any other purpose."

The financial assistance approved by the IDA includes an exemption on sales taxes for construction materials valued at an estimated $360,000, and mortgage recording tax that would provide $82,500 in relief. Property taxes, which would be paid by the hospital under the terms of its lease with Park Grove, would be exempted on a gradual basis over 15 years, with a total value estimated at $3.79 million.

Park Grove co-founder Andy Bodewes reminded the IDA board at Tuesday's meeting that the parcel that hospital is selling to the developer currently is fully tax exempt, so the payments in lieu of taxes under the project will be new revenue for the city, county and Auburn Enlarged City School District.

"And at the end of the day, through this PILOT, it's going to create the opportunity for a great asset to be in the community, a health care specialty service that is not currently available," Bodewes said.

The cancer center would add 19 jobs over its first three years, with additional payroll totaling $1.7 million by the third year, according to the application filed with the IDA.

The new treatment center would allow the hospital to add radiation oncology services to its cancer treatment offerings, which it launched in early 2020 in partnership with Upstate cancer physicians.

The state Department of Health has provided contingent approval for the project. In its application to the state for a certificate of need to build the cancer treatment center, the hospital said the facility will feature seven exam rooms, a consultation room, CT scanner room, a linear accelerator treatment vault, controls rooms, patient treatment planning/dosimetry space, eight infusion rooms and staff office space.

According to the state health department's project review summary, construction is anticipated to start in January with completion taking one year.