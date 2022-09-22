'Culture of care': Weedsport trucking company expands with wellness, training facilities

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A few years ago, Page Trucking had to take its foot off the gas.

The Weedsport company, founded by Keith and Debra Titus in the mid-1970s, was growing too fast. Now owned and operated by their children, Piper and Dan Titus, the company went from $12 million in revenue when they bought it in the mid-2000s to $100 million in 2018. But with that revenue came "really expensive mistakes," Piper told The Citizen on Wednesday, and it wasn't healthy.

"We realized we weren't approaching safety correctly. People were getting hurt," she said. "We were working harder and making less money, and it was stressing everyone out."

The costs of worker's compensation and equipment repair continued to increase until 2020. After a computer virus forced the company offline for several weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in March. For months, half of Page's clients told the company they couldn't accommodate trucks. So the Tituses took the opportunity to bring their business into the body shop.

They didn't just want to make Page more profitable, said Piper, the company's chief financial officer. They wanted to reimagine trucking in a new way — one their competitors may not be willing to.

"This industry historically runs hard, but that isn't how it has to be," she said. "We want to say to drivers, you don't have to work 70 hours a week. This job doesn't have to suck your life."

The result of those repairs is a $12 million new building and several new facilities spanning that building and Page's longtime one on Trombley Road, just off Route 34 and New York State Thruway Exit 40. The company will host a grand opening celebration for its workforce of 220 on Saturday. The building opened a year ago, but the celebration was delayed due to COVID-19.

The main part of the new building is an eight-bay heavy duty repair facility. About 8,500 square feet, it boasts a state-of-the-art exhaust system that limits exposure to fumes. There is also plenty of natural light, which Titus said was intended to give Page's mechanics peace of mind. A bridge across the top of the shop, meanwhile, allows people to watch repairs from a safe distance.

With that space and light, employee wellness was an emphasis of the new facility. It's even more of an emphasis at Page's new $2 million Driver Care Center, which opened in the company's old building. The facility is for Page's 350 drivers, many of whom are over-the-road, and offers them sleeping rooms, bathrooms, a movie room, a kitchen, a living room and a quiet room.

"Most of these guys' trucks are mobile homes on wheels. This way they can get a shower that's not at a truck stop," Piper said. "It helps reinforce our message to our drivers that they're our priority."

The needs of other employees influenced the facilities as well. A new quiet room is available for all who need it, but Piper noted it should be particularly helpful for nursing mothers tired of having to use a bathroom. Page's office is staffed by more than 60% women, she added. For mechanics, the fact they're often covered in grease was considered when designing facilities like the kitchen.

The company's old building is also the site of new training facilities, including a Department of Labor diesel mechanic apprenticeship lab. The lab is halfway done, Titus said. Page hopes to create mechanics, drivers and more trucking professionals, and not necessarily for its own workforce. In that respect, Titus sees the company as having "an opportunity to be stewards of the business."

Titus said Page has already met two of three job creation requirements of a $1.2 million state grant it is receiving through the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council to support the new facilities. Similarly, she has already seen the benefits of the company's new "culture of care" since starting to implement it a few years ago. With programs like profit sharing and budgeting resources helping them financially and the new facilities helping them physically and mentally, Page employees feel safer talking about change, she said, if only because they've seen it there firsthand.

"We see the trajectory for giving individuals and ultimately families the ownership to chart their own course," she said. "To have the job be enriching, not just an exchange of services."