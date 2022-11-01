Curley's Restaurant in Auburn announces reopening date

Curley's Restaurant in Auburn will soon serve its first customers in almost three years.

The historic State Street restaurant will reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to a Tuesday post on its Facebook page.

"The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year so it’s only fitting to be our opening day!" the restaurant said.

The restaurant's kitchen will close at 9 that night, and the bar at midnight.

Curley's will reopen under the ownership of Joe and Jessica Smith, of Throop, who purchased the restaurant this summer. They purchased it from the Dello Stritto family, who owned and operated Curley's since its founding by Angelo "Curley" Dello Stritto in 1933 until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020. The Smiths are keeping the restaurant's name.

Joe Smith, who owns Lakeside Construction, has been renovating the restaurant since the purchase. He wants it to look as original as possible, he told The Citizen in August.

"This is surreal to me, and an honor," he said. "So many people love this place, so to be part of bringing it back to the city means a lot to me."

