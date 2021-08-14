Deadline for restaurants in Cayuga County voucher program nears; 25 sign-ups so far

The deadline for local eateries to sign up for the Cayuga County restaurant voucher program is days away, with over 25 businesses already registered, the county said in an update Friday.

The last day for local independent restaurants to get involved in the program, called Cayuga Counts, is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The initiative, aimed at helping eateries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is funded with $100,000 the county has set aside from the millions it has received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Restaurant owners can register their establishments at cayugacounts.com. At 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, residents will be able to go to the site and claim 50% discount vouchers, which can then be taken to participating restaurants to redeem for gift cards.

After signing up and choosing the dollar amount that they will have to match, residents will receive the voucher by email. Those vouchers, which will have unique identifier, can be presented to a participating restaurant and the customer will pay their half to secure a gift card.