ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Deadline nearing for coronavirus relief funds for small businesses in Auburn

  • Updated
The deadline is approaching for Auburn businesses to apply for pandemic relief funds.

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency is administering $500,000 in funding made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act for small businesses in Auburn that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

A small for-profit business can apply up to $40,000 in grant funding for costs incurred after March 3, 2021. To be eligible, businesses must have no more than 500 employees or, if applicable, the size standard in number of employees established by the Administrator of the Small Business Administration and have a negative economic impact, or an economic harm such as loss of earnings or revenue.

Small Businesses are eligible for assistance under the CSLFRF Program as either an “Impacted Small Business” or “Disproportionately Impacted Small Business”. To be considered an “Impacted Small Business”, the business must be located within the City and have experienced a negative economic impact during the pandemic. To be considered as a Disproportionately Impacted Small Business, the business must be a small business operating in the City’s Qualified Census Tract #421 or belong to classes of small businesses that experienced disproportionately negative economic impacts that are located in the City in the following industries: Arts, Entertainment and Recreation; Accommodation and Food Services; Educational Services; Health Care and Social Assistance; and Retail Trade. Census Tract #421 is located on the City’s near west side and is bound by South Street to the East and the City line to the West. South along Genesee Street and Northward to include the Wall Street and Aurelius Avenue neighborhoods.

Businesses may apply until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at auburnny.gov/planning-economic-development/bids/coronavirus-state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds.

Eligible small businesses are encouraged to contact CEDA if they need help completing the online application. CEDA’s assistance is always free and confidential. Business owners can contact Julia Foster by email or phone at jfoster@cayugaeda.org or (315) 252-3500 x 232.

