Dessert shop, auto business granted variances by Auburn zoning board

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A dessert shop and an auto detailing business were granted variances by the City of Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday.

The shop, Fruitys Treats, seeks to open in the former office of Ted Leader Real Estate at 92 Owasco St. The auto detailing business seeks to open at 56-58 Clark St., which is owned by Michael Morgan.

Both businesses were denied permits by code enforcement because they were prohibited uses under the properties' zoning, which is Residential-1 at 92 Owasco St. and Residential-2 at 56-58 Clark St.

Fruitys Treats will be operated by Zekiya Moody, who approached Linda and Theodore Leader about opening the dessert business at 92 Owasco St., Linda Leader told the board. The Leaders, both real estate brokers, had used a space there as their office until the COVID-19 pandemic. The space has sat empty ever since, as the real estate business has mostly stayed remote, Leader explained.

"Nobody wants to come in and sit anymore at a conference table," she said. "Most clients, they want you to send them the contracts."

The property has a one-bedroom apartment that the Leaders rent to their daughter, but even with that rental income, maintaining the empty office space is costing the Leaders $3,170.87 a year, according to a financial hardship document they filed with the board. The space being empty also makes the property harder to sell and more vulnerable to vandalism, the Leaders said.

On the other hand, that area of Owasco Street has ample food businesses, such as Seafood Express and Giuseppe's Pizzeria. So another one not being allowed to open "doesn't make sense," Linda Leader said. The board's chair, Edward Darrow, agreed with her before putting the variance up to a vote. The variance was approved unanimously, and received no public comments.

"To me that whole street is peppered with retail," Darrow said. "Personally, I miss the corner stores I grew up with. I don't think it's a bad location for what the prospective tenant's looking to do."

The board was similarly receptive to Morgan, who was represented on the 56-58 Clark St. variance application by attorney Sam Giacona.

Morgan purchased the property in October and intends to continue using it as an auto detailing business. It has been an auto business for at least 50 years, he noted in his application, previously a gas station and dealership. Morgan plans "minor cosmetic improvements to the premises benefiting the surrounding neighborhood and improving the general view of travelers on Arterial West."

Giacona said that without the variance, Morgan would experience financial hardship in the form of a loss of about $3,700 a year.

The board approved the variance unanimously. No public comments on the application were recorded.

"I feel the unique character of the building in that neighborhood is not going to come of harm, so therefore aye," Darrow said.

In other news

An application to build additional storage units at a new Auburn facility was once again tabled at Monday's meeting.

Developer True Storage has applied for a variance to build four units with 84 lockers in front of a new location of self-storage brand CubeSmart at 325-327 Genesee St., a former P&C grocery store.

The application was tabled until the board's Feb. 27 meeting because attorney Joseph Camardo, representing True Storage, didn't provide financial hardship information in advance of Monday's meeting.

The board first heard Camardo present the application in October. The application was tabled in the following months because of the lack of the full board to review it at those meetings.

Camardo also told the board he would return in February with more statements from neighbors in support of the variance.

"This has been publicized five times so far and nobody's come up and objected to anything," he told the board, "but I'll be happy to go back and get some more letters."

New Auburn storage facility seeks approval for more units The developer of a new Auburn storage facility is seeking approval from the city to build more units there.