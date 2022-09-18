Developer seeks tax breaks for Auburn hospital cancer center project

The developer of a $14.4 million project to build a new cancer treatment center for Auburn Community Hospital is seeking more than $4 million in tax breaks to help finance it.

Cayuga County residents will have an opportunity to comment on the proposal on Monday when the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency holds a public hearing on an application for sales and property tax exemptions.

Rochester-based Park Grove Realty LLC, through a subsidiary established for the project called PG Auburn MOB LLC, has secured city planning board approval to construction a new 12,000-square-foot cancer treatment center building for the hospital. The building would be sited where an employee parking lot is currently located at the corner of North and Lansing streets.

The hospital is partnering with Rochester-based Park Grove as well as Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse on the project. The 1.14-acre lot is being acquired by Park Grove and leased back by the hospital. Hospital officials have said ACH does not have the financial resources to develop the project on its own.

As a result of that arrangement, the property loses its tax-exempt status that applies to the nonprofit hospital's current parking lot. Under the terms of the lease agreement, the hospital will be responsible for covering the property taxes, but to make the project feasible, the partners said they need tax breaks authorized by the IDA.

According to the financial assistance application, an exemption on sales taxes associated with construction materials would be worth an estimated $360,000. A mortgage recording tax exemption would provide an additional $82,500 in assistance.

But the biggest exemption would come from a break on property taxes. The application proposes reductions in the added assessed value of the site over 15 years that would amount to $3.79 million in real estate tax savings.

The application said the cancer center would add 19 jobs over its first three years, with additional payroll totaling $1.7 million by the third year.

Park Grove and the hospital first approached the Auburn Industrial Development Agency in February to outline the project's concept, but not with any type of formal financial assistance proposal. At an August meeting in which the Cayuga County IDA authorized the public hearing on the proposal, officials explained why they ultimately decided to seek assistance from the county's agency instead of the city's.

"We think this project benefits the entire community of Cayuga County, so that's why we're going though this board," hospital chief financial officer Jason Lesch said at the Aug. 16 Cayuga IDA meeting.

The major expansion would allow the hospital to add radiation oncology services to its cancer treatment offerings, which it launched in early 2020 in partnership with Upstate cancer physicians.

In its certificate of need application filed Dec. 29 with the state Department of Health, the hospital said Upstate Medical University will provide clinical physicians, technologist and management oversight while the center will be operated by ACH. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the space will include seven exam rooms, a consultation room, CT scanner room, a linear accelerator treatment vault, controls rooms, patient treatment planning/dosimetry space, eight infusion rooms and staff office space.

Hospital officials have said the project will take about one year to complete once construction begins.