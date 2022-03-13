Developer seeks tax breaks on Auburn project he says will create 57 jobs

Ryan Coe's landscaping and excavating company has grown so much recently that he needed to add staff to manage and maintain his growing fleet. That contributed to the decision to launch a separate company dedicated to servicing medium- to heavy-duty trucks and autos.

But all of that growth comes with the need for more space.

Through his real estate development company, RJC Development, Coe is focused on establishing that larger physical presence on commercially zoned vacant land on John Walsh Boulevard behind Walmart. Coe last year secured an agreement to purchase property from the city of Auburn, and last month the city Planning Board approved his site plan to build a 17,280-square-foot structure there.

The final local government board approval needed for the $2.4 million project is the subject of a public hearing this week. On Wednesday, March 16, the Auburn Industrial Development Authority will hold a public hearing on RJC's request for sales tax breaks and property tax relief totaling $800,120.

During a meeting in February, AIDA discussed RJC's plans with Coe and voted to move his application forward by scheduling the hearing. The board could approve the application at Wednesday's meeting.

Coe told the board that the new site would serve numerous functions for his companies, which grew from 10 to 22 employees in roughly the past year and plans to add 57 more as a result of this expansion.

"This would be our home base where our employees would come to start work, where we keep all of our equipment, where our offices would be and where we're able to do repairs and maintenance on vehicles and also service community with selling some retail and also being able to work on medium- to heavy-duty trucks and autos," he said.

The two businesses that would operate out of the space are RYCOE Enterprises, which is the excavation and landscaping company, and a startup called Apex Truck and Auto.

If you go WHAT: Auburn Industrial Development Authority public hearing on RJC Development Inc.'s application for financial assistance WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 WHERE: In-person meeting at 2 State St., Auburn; teleconference available at (646) 558-8656 with meeting ID 872 4347 6282 and passcode 313068; videoconference at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87243476282?pwd=dS9GS2Jwa0JweFBVek5NOFU2a01UUTO9. Written comments may be submitted prior to dszabo@cayugaeda.org.

Board member Terry Cuddy, who is also an Auburn City Councilor, quizzed Coe on his job projection numbers. According to the application, the companies would add 57 jobs with about $1.39 million in additional annual payroll within three years of operating in the new facility.

"I am pretty confident between RYCOE's growth and a lot of other connections that we have that we will be able to sustain and grow," Coe said. "We have reached out to a few people that we've worked with before ... and they're very excited and pretty much have given us their business."

Another city councilor who is a member of AIDA, Jimmy Giannettino, told Coe he has some reservations about the tax breaks being sought because of the deal Coe has with the city to buy the land.

The council in August approved selling the land to RJC for $10,000, well below its assessed value of $215,000. The main reason city officials agreed to such a low purchase price was due to the investment Coe said he would be making on the property, which has long been vacant. The city acquired it through a tax foreclosure in 2019 after the previous owner was unable to develop it.

"We did sell this property to you before at a very, very fair cost and then to also have to give these types of tax incentives, that's something, I'm going to be honest, I'm struggling with," he told Coe.

Coe said he understands that concern, but the property's location in a flood plain makes it very expensive to develop.

"I'm very grateful to be able to buy the property at that rate, but there's a lot of work that has that has to be done to make that work," he said.

According to RJC's application with AIDA, the company is seeking sales tax exemptions on construction materials estimated to be worth $138,000, along with $9,000 in mortgage recording tax relief for the $1.2 million in secured financing planned for the project.

The biggest chunk of tax breaks would be through a 12-year relief program that provides exemptions on the added assessment value of development projects. That would amount to an estimated $652,900 in city, school and county property tax relief, although the company would still be paying $561,000 in property taxes on the current assessed value.

The project has also met some opposition from area residents concerned about its environmental impact. During a January planning board meeting, a petition with signatures of 14 residents expressed concerns about the impact of removing what it is currently natural habitat for wildlife and vegetation.

"The review called the land vacant; however, aerial images show it is forested," Dominic Gambaiani stated in written comments provided to the board along with the petition. "Is it truly vacant if trees are calling the land home? Trees have well-known value, especially when the city has had to remove so many due to ash disease. Mature trees also have value sequestering carbon-something we need to continue to do to combat climate change. The cost of losing these trees should properly be quantified prior to any development."

The project's engineering consultant, Matt Napierala, presented revised plans to the planning board in February. He noted that tree plantings for the site in areas where land will be disturbed were changed to include more water tolerant species.

"I think with landscaping, we've worked it out," he said. "We're providing some more screening and replacement. ... There's still a significant amount of tree coverage."

Auburn Deputy Planning and Economic Development Director Stephen Selvek noted that on a 17-acre site that RJC would own, physical disturbance would be taking place on seven to eight acres, with the rest remaining in its current natural state. In addition, the building, parking lot and other "hardscapes" will end up occupying just three to four acres once the project is complete.

"They've done what they can to minimize how much of the site that they impact," he said. "Based upon these plans, it's not their intent to go in and needlessly clear the site."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.