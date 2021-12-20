Dollar General opens new store in southern Cayuga County

Discount retail chain Dollar General continues to expand in Cayuga County.

The company announced Monday that a new store built at 1188 Auburn Road in Locke is now open for business.

The company now operates seven locations in Cayuga County, with several opening in newly built facilities in recent years. Other local store locations include Auburn, Union Springs, Moravia, Port Byron, Weedsport and Cato.

"In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Locke location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection," the company said in a press release.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Locke store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The Locke store will employ six to 10 people, the company said.

Dollar General said it will donate 100 new books to an area elementary school, part of a nationwide program, and it will provide Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store.

Based in Tennessee, Dollar General operates 17,915 stores in 46 states.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

