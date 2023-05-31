Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eco market and refillery Reuse Refuge and Mandy Girl Boutique are relocating deeper into the heart of downtown Auburn.

The cohabiting businesses, which were previously located in the city's East Hill neighborhood, will open Saturday, June 3, in Metcalf Plaza at the corner of Genesee and William streets.

Open since October 2020 and owned by Lucy Janssen and Emily Benjamin, Reuse Refuge offers a wide selection of home products, clothing and accessories from around the world that were made with little to no impact on the environment. As a refillery, it also offers hygiene products that can be poured into reusable containers, helping customers reduce their consumption of single-use plastics.

Mandy Girl, owned by Amanda Carnicelli, began in 2020 as an online crochet business and has evolved into "a curation of secondhand and handmade vintage-style clothing and accessories," the businesses said in a news release. Mandy Girl moved into Reuse Refuge about two years ago, but the businesses struggled with visibility and foot traffic on East Hill, as well as accessibility due to a step into its doorway.

At Metcalf Plaza, Reuse Refuge and Mandy Girl Boutique look forward to having more of those three things. They have relocated into what was previously The Upper Room Barbershop, which has moved to 13 Dill St., and there the two businesses will also benefit from more space and natural light, they said. A grand reopening will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

"We're very excited to be a part of the heart of downtown," they said.

Reuse Refuge: New downtown Auburn shop sells low-waste products Before today, people who live in the Auburn area often had to travel to Syracuse or Ithaca to buy environmentally friendly products.