SMALL BUSINESS

Downtown Auburn merchants take part in discount weekends

Coronavirus 8.JPG (copy)

Downtown Auburn

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Several downtown Auburn merchants will be offering discounts and specials over the next two weekends as part of an annual promotion organized by the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District.

The BID said the following merchants will be participating in the program, which was formerly marketed as Dollar Days:

  • Crystal Clear Health & Wellness;
  • Finger Lakes Scuba;
  • Gretchen’s Confections & Café;
  • Hairlooms;
  • The Liberty Store;
  • Melody's;
  • Moro’s Table;
  • Nash’s Framing & Art;
  • Octane Social House;
  • Parker’s Grille & Tap House;
  • Regenerations;
  • Reuse Refuge;
  • Rudolph's Sugar Shack;
  • Sam’s Shoe Service
  • Shepherds Brewing Co.

The discounts, specials and other incentives will be offered from Thursday, July 14, through Saturday, July 16, and again at some locations from Thursday, July 21, through Saturday, July 23.

"Shopping local remains important as ever, as our downtown retail shops, eateries and establishments gain back momentum with increased sales, foot traffic and activity," BID wrote in a press release.

For more specific information on what each merchant will be offering, visit the Facebook event facebook.com/events/795183851891954.

