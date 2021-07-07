Downtown Auburn merchants team up for 'Discount Days'

Downtown Auburn Discount Days, an annual summer promotion of the city's central business district featuring a variety of special offers from merchants, will return in 2021.

The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District announced the program, previously known as "Dollar Days," will run from Thursday, July 15, through Saturday, July 17.

"Shopping local is more important than ever, as our downtown retail shops, eateries and establishments work to gain back momentum with increased sales, foot traffic and activity," the BID said in a press release.

The following establishments have announced discounts:

Finger Lakes Scuba, 11 Dill St.

Hairlooms, 8 E. Genesee St.

L.B. Lightning Cyclery, 15 E. Genesee St.

Liberty Store, 5 E. Genesee St.

MindBodyMeta, 100 Genesee St., Suite 11

Nash's Framing & Art, 12 State St.

Next Chapter Brewpu, 100 Genesee St., Suite B

Regenerations, 101 Genesee St.

Sam's Shoe Service, 20 E. Genesee St.

Shep's Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St.

Silbert Optical, 97 Genesee St.

3Leaf Tea, 25 E. Genesee St.

For more details on the discounts being offered, hours of operation and merchant websites, visit the Facebook event www.facebook.com/events/488864542211185, contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874 or email jesse@auburndowntown.org.

