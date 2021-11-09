Downtown Auburn restaurant announces closure

A downtown Auburn restaurant announced Monday that it will close after a little more than five years in business.

Gusto Italiano at 105 Genesee St. will close on Nov. 20, owners Dario and Lucia D'Angelo announced on Facebook.

The D'Angelos said they decided to close the restaurant so they could spend more time with their children. The COVID-19 pandemic in particular, and the staffing and supply shortages that came with it, has been "emotionally and physically draining" for them. Though business remained steady as it shifted from dining in to takeout, the work took its toll over the past 20 months.

"Being at the restaurant from morning to late night wasn’t fair to (our children) nor to us," they said. "Our children are our priority and for that reason alone we knew we needed to make a change."

The D'Angelos, who opened Gusto Italiano in October 2016, also expressed gratitude for their customers in their post. The family came to Auburn from Italy two years prior — Dario's uncle is Angelo's Pizza founder Angelo D'Angelo — so running the restaurant helped them improve their English skills and introduced them to American food customs, they said.

"Italians desire to linger over meals, Americans prefer to enjoy a good meal in a short amount of time. Pizza is Italian, but Americans enjoy pairing it with chicken wings. We learned that peas on pizza isn’t common in America, but chicken riggies is expected on an Italian menu," they said. "So much learning, so many laughs!"

Downtown Auburn restaurant redecorates, refocuses as it turns 2 AUBURN — Downtown restaurant Gusto Italiano is celebrating its second birthday with some new decor.

The D'Angelos thanked the Auburn community as well. They participated in many local events and catered many celebrations, and the family looks forward to continuing to be part of that community.

"We part with all of our senses filled: the sight of happy people in the dining room, the sound of laughter, the feeling of warmth your personalities brought and the comforting smells wafting from the kitchen," they said. "We look forward to new opportunities within the community. We don't look at this as a goodbye, but more as an opportunity to get to know all of you more intimately within the community. You have become our friends. For this we are grateful. 'Chi trova un amico, trova uni tesoro.' In English, 'He who finds a friend, finds a treasure.' When the doors of Gusto’s close you will continue to be in our heart. For now, come in and enjoy!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0