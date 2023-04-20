Manufacturing is on the minds of many of us these days, largely thanks to the announcement of Micron arriving in Central New York, but also because word is spreading that manufacturing is back in the U.S. This is an incredible moment for our region that promises to create thousands of career opportunities for a trained, skilled workforce in the years ahead.

That manufacturing is again on the rise is not a new phenomenon. This movement has grown for several years, and you can see it each day. Maybe you first noticed it in the media with news of regional manufacturing leaders expanding or new industries entering Central New York. Or on social media, where you saw that your neighbor’s child just simultaneously earned their high school diploma and a two-year college degree and signed a contract for a $60,000 starting salary with a local manufacturer. That’s the emerging trend in manufacturing — high-quality training followed by well-paying, local jobs.

Our region is no stranger to innovative manufacturing. Whether it’s Novelis, Huhtamaki, Currier Plastics, Nucor, or O-I Glass, or agricultural manufacturing like Cayuga Milk Ingredients or Denkavit, Central New York is home to some of the most successful forerunners in the industry. There are dozens of factors that explain their success — dynamic leadership, superior products and an expert workforce, just to name a few. The latter point is what I want to focus on today. Because along with the excitement of manufacturing advancements, one of the most common questions we hear at Cayuga is how someone starts their manufacturing career.

Central New York is brimming with manufacturing career prospects. These are jobs that demand an eagerness for problem-solving and an appetite for hands-on work. They offer stability, advancement and comfortable salaries while putting you at the forefront of technological and mechanical advances. Much of today’s manufacturing is done in high-tech, clean environments where employees design and build exciting products that many of us rely on, whether we know it or not. The aluminum in the body of your car or your soda can, your to-go coffee cup, the pasta sauce and the glass jar it comes in — all of those products are made in Central New York.

No matter your age or experience, there’s a road to employment in this exciting industry, and effective training is the thruway. This doesn’t always mean earning a two- or four-year degree. Yes, there are those opportunities at Cayuga. There’s also certificates and microcredentials like our Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals microcredential, which provides short-term training in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical motor controls and other fields to fast-track students to entry-level positions. It’s our goal for these diverse pathways to connect you to the training you need, so that you can achieve the career you want. For us, it’s that simple.

Our Advanced Manufacturing Institutes in Auburn and Fulton are designed with that goal in mind. They feature state-of-the-art equipment and flexible curriculum designed to provide students the instruction they need to excel. These programs are not created in a vacuum. Each training avenue has a goal to provide you the skills you need to land a well-paying job. We work with our manufacturing partners to make sure our classes teach you the skills you need for your career, and the abilities that employers are looking for in their workforce. Matching those two concepts is the best possible path for our manufacturing industry and its workforce to continue their record of success.

At Cayuga, we’re dedicated to illustrating the potential of these pathways to area students. Manufacturing expos at our Fulton Campus for students from the Fulton City School District will connect elementary through high school families with area employers who can demonstrate just how in-demand these positions are today. In Auburn, we’re hosting a similar event on June 7 that’s open to all Cayuga County 6th grade and above families. Our partnerships with local districts have also led to the creation of an early college pathway for industrial maintenance and mechanical technology. Students in these programs can simultaneously earn their high school degree and a college certificate. This pathway can fast-track enrolled students to careers where their skillset and knowledge are indispensable.

By showing these diverse pathways to students, we’re demonstrating the long-term career potential our manufacturing industries offer their current and future employees. A skilled workforce is always in-demand for manufacturing, and as our local industry flourishes, that demand will only increase. Cayuga is happy to partner with school districts and industry partners to ensure that demand is met now and for years to come.

As our manufacturing industry grows, there’s no better moment for you to start or continue your training than right now. If you’re ready to build your next career or upskill into your next position, Cayuga and our neighboring community colleges are here to help. If your child is interested in a career in manufacturing, I encourage you to talk to us or your school district to see what training opportunities are available. Start fast-tracking yourself in these training pathways, and you can be part of Central New York’s burgeoning manufacturing industry for years to come.

If you need additional information about these training pathways, please contact our Office of Community Education and Workforce Development at (315) 294-8841.