Research on tile drainage for farms will be presented this month at a workshop in Sennett.

The Northern New York Agricultural Development Program announced that Miner Institute Research Scientist Laura Klaiber will present the latest results-to-date of her agricultural tile drainage research as part of The Tile Drainage on Farms: Managing for Water Quality and Soil Health workshop.

The workshop will be hosted virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom on Tuesday, April 18, with limited in-person attendance available by reservation at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District building at 7413 County House Road, Sennett.

With grants from the NNYADP, Klaiber has been conducting research to build a foundational understanding of how agricultural tiling impacts the complex movement of water and nutrients into, across, and through soil.

According to a news release, Klaiber’s research began in the Lake Champlain watershed on land near Chazy provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2012; it is now conducted on a working dairy and crop farm in both tile-drained and non-tile drained fields equipped with edge-of-field monitoring technology.

“The farmers who guide the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program prioritized development of a real-world, data-based foundation for creating and refining best management conservation and agricultural guidelines that can work in tandem to protect both water quality and crop production success,” NNYADP Co-Chair Jon Greenwood said in a statement.

Klaiber has presented her project results and detailed data at conferences of farmers, soil and crop scientists, agronomists, soil health specialists, and natural resource conservation and management professionals. This will be her second presentation in the Finger Lakes region.

For more information, visit cals.cornell.edu/tile-drainage-on-farms or contact PRO-DAIRY at (607) 255-4478.

Reports of the year-to-year research quantifying the long-term agronomic and environmental aspects of tile drainage, including edge-of-field trial data on surface and subsurface water and nutrient movement, are posted on the NNYADP website at nnyagdev.org.