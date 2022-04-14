Fessenden: What happened to the dairy farms of yesteryear?

What’s happened to the dairy farms of yesteryear?

I heard this question at a meeting the other day. It came from a person that is unrelated to agriculture. I was somewhat taken back at the moment as I tried to come up with a simple answer. Well, there is no simple answer.

The average person traveling around the county will see farm activities, yet most likely, can only guess at what is going on. Furthermore, dairy farms have grown bigger, way bigger, than one might have grown up with or remembered from the not-too-distant past.

I will reference to my experience as a dairy farmer and the firsthand knowledge that I have in regards to the evolution of dairy farming in the county.

The original farmstead where Fessenden Dairy is located today was purchased by my great, great grandfather, Samuel C. Fessenden during the Lincoln Administration, yes, 1863! He came to what is now called King Ferry with his father, Stephen, therefore, the sixth, seventh, and eighth generations are on the same land today. This simple, yet important feature of agriculture and dairy farming sets the foundation for what one will see today, in 2022, throughout the county. Preserving a ‘business’ for future generations is a very unique, and powerful characteristic of farming.

Farms of long ago typically produced enough food, fiber, and fuel for their own use, an easy concept to understand. Then one day, perhaps due to good yields, some products may be sold to a neighbor. Then, someday, perhaps, the farmers family grew larger, creating the need for more food, fiber, and fuel.

Enter the next generation on, let’s say farm ‘A’. A younger generation decides to become a farmer, just like Dad. And at the same time, perhaps, the neighbor’s son, on farm ‘B’, decides that he would rather work for the railroad, or some other business besides farming. So now, the older farmer on farm B, growing old, decides to sell his farm to farmer A. A scenario such as this, may be considered the beginning trend toward larger farms, along with the need to provide a living for the next generation, such as on farm A.

Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and beyond, more and more people left farming for other industries. This created the demand for those in farming to provide food, fiber, and fuel, far beyond their own household. The desire to provide for others is also a very unique and powerful characteristic of farming.

For generations now, the American people have had the luxury of an abundance of food and fiber. We tend to take it for granted when we walk into a supermarket, we will find what we need, and then some. Not all countries have this luxury. Folks from some other countries break into tears when they visit an American supermarket. Amazing! Yet, somewhere along the line, the American consumer became accustom to an abundance of food and fiber at an affordable cost. This in turn places some degree of economic pressure at the farm level. Adjusting to consumer demands for the ideal food from the ideal source is challenging, and leads to increased production costs.

Back to farm A. Dad and his son see opportunity to produce more food and fiber in order to remain economically sustainable. (Even though that terminology probably did not exist then). They increase the number of milk cows from 5 to 10, perhaps. And then, pressure from the consumer for a more affordable price. Well, 10 cows won’t pay the bill on farm A anymore, let’s add more cows. And so, begins the era of farm growth, directed and produced by the consumer.

Most dairy farms were what would be considered ‘small’ operations by todays’ standards. Around the middle of the 20th century, the complexion of the average farm began changing at a faster pace than ever before. Farms began to specialize in certain crops or livestock in an effort to become more economically sustainable. We started seeing large poultry, hog, dairy, crop, and beef farms, instead of the typical diverse farms of yesteryear. The growth we see on farms is a direct response to being economically sustainable, nine times out of ten.

Over the last 4 or 5 decades, dairy farms have grown considerably in this county, as well as across the United States. Our pay price for milk is set by the United States Department of Agriculture, primarily to provide the consumer with a steady supply of milk at an affordable price. Dairy farmers are one of the few industries that are ‘price takers’ and not ‘price makers’. Again, a very unique and powerful characteristic of dairy farming.

Similarly, the growth, and consolidation, is noticeable when one looks around the country at the ‘big box’ stores, supermarkets, as well as numerous chain stores and restaurants, that have replaced so many sole proprietorships and Mom and Pop stores.

From year to year, the profit margins on dairy farms are slim at best. We may have one ‘good year’ every 6-8 years at best. Dairy farming is a long-term investment in land, cattle, machinery, and other resources, not a business that can start and stop readily. Therefore, the commitment to produce a product goes far beyond the price a farm may receive for their product. Again, a very unique and powerful characteristic of dairy farming.

As input costs, such as labor, fuel, fertilizer, etc…, increase, so too does the need to be more efficient. Typically, by increasing the number of productive units to spread out the costs. As dairy farms have increased in size, so to comes an increase in management capacity. Some farms have handled this additional need for improved management, and unfortunately, some have not. Almost all dairy farmers in this county strive to do a better job today than the day before, it’s in our nature and our role as environmental stewards of our resources. There will be exceptions, yet as an industry, we need to work together to constantly improve.

Dairy farms have long been a prime example of recycling and reducing. Practices such as feeding by-products from the food industry, to recycling manure as bedding and nutrients for crop growth. New technologies and practices are constantly being adapted on our farms in an effort to solidify sustainability, both environmentally and economically. Without implementation of these fundamental values, a dairy farm shall, perhaps, cease to exist.

Throughout the years of growth on dairy farms, so too has there been a growth of regulatory agencies. These agencies provide the knowledge and tools to assist farms with a wide array of production related activities as well as to monitor activities that may require correction for some reason or another. This is also true with numerous other industries and businesses.

Some interesting facts about Cayuga County Dairy Farms provided by Ronald Kuck, Agricultural Program Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County:

In 1925, there were 20,882 milk cows on 3318 farms in the county producing roughly 11,281,00 gallons of milk.

In 2017, there were 42,267 milk cows on 96 farms producing roughly 119,342,000 gallons of milk.

The average production increased from 540 gallons per cow per year in 1925 to 2824 gallons per cow per year in 2017.

Traditionally, the New York City/ New Jersey area has been the marketplace for upstate milk. With a population in NYC of 8 million people, of which, few if any have a milk cow!

The dairy farms of yesteryear are still here, just consolidated. As Fessenden Dairy has grown, we have purchased other herds in order to become sustainable, both economically and environmentally. One herd was purchased from a retiring dairy farmer, another from a younger dairy farmer that decided to leave dairying to go back to college to earn a law degree, and yet another that decided to leave dairying to become a full-time firefighter/first responder. These purchased cows and their subsequent offspring came from smaller dairies in Truxton, Groton, and King Ferry; and now reside at Fessenden Dairy.

Today, farmers across the country are competing in a global marketplace. This will, perhaps, create additional consolidation of farms. Advances in production, nutrient management, animal care, and stewardship of our resources are happening on a regular basis as we navigate through these ever- changing times.

Tim Fessenden operates Fessenden Dairy in southern Cayuga County.

