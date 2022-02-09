Finger Lakes bitcoin mine decision deadline pushed back

TORREY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has changed its time frame for making a highly anticipated decision on the future of Greenidge Generation and its bitcoin mining operation in the Finger Lakes region.

In an email to the Times, Maureen Wren, the DEC’s director of media relations, said the DEC and Greenidge mutually agreed to suspend the time frame for what is called the Uniform Procedures Act for permit reviews.

In this case, Greenidge has applied to renew its Title IV (acid rain) and V (air) permits. Following public hearings in October and written comments that were accepted until Nov. 19, the original UPA timeline identified permit action by Jan. 31. However, Wren said the suspension will allow the DEC to complete its ongoing review of the approximately 4,000 public comments.

“Once that review is complete, DEC will determine next steps, including if an adjudicatory hearing would be held on the application, prior to making a decision,” Wren wrote in the email. “This suspension is not atypical of DEC permit reviews for larger projects, given the time needed to review public comments and, in the case of Title V permits, the need for EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) review. The new UPA schedule is March 31, 2022.”

The Times contacted Wren after Seneca Lake Guardian, a longtime opponent of Greenidge and its cryptocurrency operation on the shores of Seneca Lake in Yates County, sent a news release to media outlets Thursday. In the release, state Assemblywoman Anna Kelles, whose 25th Assembly District includes Tompkins County, criticized the DEC for its “delayed decision” on the permits.

“The DEC’s decision to delay until March 31 and take two additional months to review public comments will enable Greenidge to complete the full buildout of its cryptocurrency mining facility,” Kelles said in the release. “Government can move expeditiously and this decision is one of those moments when we need the DEC to lead and take swift action on this critical climate issue. I urge the DEC to complete their review as quickly as possible and deliver a decision to the concerned residents, business owners, winemakers, and environmental activists who have been advocating for this issue.”

Greenidge sent the following response to the news release:

“DEC requested an extension to continue its review of public comments received, which is commonplace under the State Administrative Procedures Act, and we were happy to agree to the extension. Greenidge operates in full compliance with our existing permit and appreciates the DEC’s review of our application. We look forward to finalizing this renewal process with publication of a strong final permit.”

Wren said the DEC subjects every application to all applicable federal and state standards to ensure the agency’s decision is protective of public health and the environment and upholds environmental justice and fairness, including standards related to the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0