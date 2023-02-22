The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance has hired Meghan Lawton as its new president and CEO.

The group said that Lawton has strong ties to the Finger Lakes region both as a resident and as a part of the tourism industry in both Wyoming and Cortland counties, as well as a strong affiliation within the industry statewide as a part of the New York State Tourism Industry Association.

She will begin her new role in mid-March.

In a news release, FLTA said the search for a new president and CEO began in early 2022 in preparation for the planned retirement at the end of March 2023 of current leader Cindy Kimble. Kimble has served as the president since November of 2007 "and has become known as a passionate ambassador for the Finger Lakes region and the spark that ignited the quest for the Finger Lakes Region to be named a National Heritage Area." She will continue to serve on the National Heritage Area Committee.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the next President and CEO of the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance," Lawton said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the great work that FLTA has done thus far in promoting and supporting this beautiful area and the partner businesses. I will work hard as a steward for FLTA, directing my full efforts to the growth, promotion, and prosperity of the entire Finger Lakes region.”

“We are so excited to have Meghan Lawton join the FLTA team as our next President & CEO," board chairperson Sue Poelvoorde said. "Her experience in the Tourism Industry and passion for everything Finger Lakes will continue FLTA’s legacy as the premier source for visitors to plan their Finger Lakes adventures."