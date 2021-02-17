Finger Lakes tourism groups hosting online business workshop

An online workshop is being offered for people wanting to learn more about doing business in the Finger Lakes.

The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance and Finger Lakes Opportunity for Tourism Growth are working with certified small business advisors from Binghamton University, Robert Griffin and Michelle Cantan, as well as Ryan Hallings from Lyons National Bank and Steve Phillips from M&T to discuss navigating the business environment of today.

According to a news release, the panel will cover available assistance and resources and provide an overview of opportunities presented by the SBA's new COVID relief act loans as well as how to maximize local professional business contacts. The discussion will be moderated by FLOTG board member Steve Wilson.

This seminar/panel discussion will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, as a virtual meeting. Reservations are $15 for FLTA partners and $20 for non partners. For more details and to register, go to eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-current-business-environment-tickets-140365108819 or send an email request for the registration link to info@fingerlakes.org.

