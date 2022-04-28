Fingerlakes Mall: Music, dance and more events as spring leads to summer

April at the Fingerlakes Mall has been a busy and festive time. Our month started out with a Home Improvement Auction, where auctioneer Ron Wheeler speedily sold an array of items, from showers and ceiling fans to full kitchen sets and power tools. Then, with the help of local clubs and organizations, Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County held an Easter fundraiser that successfully raised $600 for the food pantry. JB Toys & Games hosted its monthly FLX Mini-Con and had a large variety of items for sale by vendors, including hand-drawn artwork, limited edition action figures and even some first edition copies of classic comic books. Through the whole month, Joe Camardo and the Stardusters All-Star Band continued their Wegmans Music in the Square series every Thursday night in the Café Square.

The first half of April included the arrival of the Easter Bunny (or should I say bunnies) to the mall. In Café Square each weekend sat the big, fluffy Easter Bunny waiting to see the children and hear what they wanted in their Easter baskets. To his delight, the Easter Bunny was visited by over 800 kids. Pictures were free to take with the bunny, and thankfully most of the kiddos were excited to see him. At the same time, Bass Pro Shops also had an Easter Bunny visitor! Bass Pro’s bunny was also able to see hundreds of kids and families, including on Easter. The day before Easter, the mall’s bunny was even surprised by a band! The Purple Lancers held a special matinee bingo event, during which the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps made a surprise visit.

After Easter, the weekend of April 22-24 was just as busy. Savvy Mom’s Boutique hosted its fabulous Savvy Mom's Consignment event. Business owner Nicole Hoy sold a plethora of items, from bouncers and strollers to dolls and parenting products. Spa Blowout returned to the mall with their Hot Tub Show in the former Great Outdoors RV Superstore space, with dozens of hot tub models and swim spas on display.

On Saturday, April 23, we held another Red Cross blood drive. In the evening on Saturday, the Fingerlakes Mall hosted the Stan Colella Orchestra for a free concert! From 7 to 9 p.m., the orchestra brought with them jazzy tunes and dancing opportunities. Performing alongside the orchestra was local legend Joe Whiting. The event was free to the public and funded by the Music Performance Trust Fund.

To continue the music, the Auburn Chamber Orchestra performed its “Auburn Pops!” concert here at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center. With music from pop culture, including movies such as “Forrest Gump” and “Harry Potter," as well as musical theater hits and light classical selections, the orchestra put on a show that was great for all ages and never had a dull moment.

To close out April, we will be having another busy weekend at the mall! On Friday, April 29, the Hot Tub Show will be back in the former Great Outdoors space and will run until end of day Sunday. On Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, the Spring Craft Fair will be happening, with over 60 vendors spread out along the inside of the mall. Also on Saturday will be the Absolute Dance Center’s National Dance Week event. This is a free community event that will include dancing and "Encanto"-themed activities and games. This event starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Café Square, at segmented times for different age-based activities. Absolute Dance Center will also be opening a new dance studio soon here at the mall!

In May, the music will return as the Auburn Civic Band will host a free performance in Café Square from 7 to 8 p.m. The Fingerlakes Mall will also welcome back the Syracuse Stamp and Scrapbooking Show on May 20 and 21, which boasts many professional vendors and includes scrapbooking workshops, make-and-take projects, and professional demonstrations! The Walk ‘Em Out Dog Show returns on May 21 as well, with beautiful pit bull dogs competing for the King and Queen of New York titles. As the weather gets warmer and days get longer, we look forward to expanding our calendar to include larger outdoor events, such as our Poor Boys Car Show in June and the Zerbini Circus in July.

Thank you again to everyone who supports our business, and we hope to see you at future events. We value the strength of our community and do our best to provide accessible and family-friendly entertainment.

Elizabeth Hebbard is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

