Fingerlakes Mall: Music, meat, mini-cons and more this spring

With the arrival of spring, the Fingerlakes Mall looks to the future with optimism and opportunity. Worldwide, shopping centers have been one of the most heavily impacted businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants no longer allowed to serve food indoors, retailers turning to curbside pickups, and experience destinations forced to close their doors, malls have felt the impact of it all. But as we leave March and enter April, we bring with us a hope for our community to thrive once again.

March at the mall was filled with events and familiar faces, as the newly lifted mask mandate allowed us to see each other’s smiles once again. The month started out loud with the annual Finger Lakes Speed World, a two-day family-oriented motorsports show. The mall also hosted the Sunburst Beauty Pageant, with competitors of all ages smiling and strutting their way into state competition placements.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the mall welcomed Joe Camardo and the Stardusters band into our Café Square for a rocking and festive start to the newest session of Wegmans Music in the Square. With performances of classic hits, food and beverages from Osteria Salina, and plenty of space for dancing, Wegmans Music in the Square will be here from 6 to 8 every Thursday night until June 2.

On March 18, JB Toys & Games held its monthly FLX Mini-Con. Organized by JB Toys owner Jason Tracy, the Mini-Con went off without a hitch, and with plenty of attendees. Vendors selling a variety of merchandise filled the space in front of the toy store, with plenty of collector’s items and novice items for sale. Rare Pokémon cards, pristine comic books, DVDs, action figures and video game memorabilia filled the tables ran by enthusiastic and dedicated vendors. There was even a special guest appearance by Master Chief from the "Halo" franchise, following last month’s special guest Bumblebee from the "Transformers." The FLX Mini-Con will continue to be held at the mall on the third Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m., with the next event occurring on April 15.

To further our celebration of the clover-centric holiday, the mall hosted a performance by the Crane Academy of Irish Dance. Dressed in traditional Irish dance dresses and sporting butterfly wing capes, the group performed over a dozen dances, all including impressive jumps and outstanding footwork. The group finished out the performance with a traditional Irish blessing, read in both Gaelic and English. These athletic dancers of all ages blew the crowd away and filled the mall with joy.

We are excited to have upcoming events (and new tenants) in the Fingerlakes Mall. First, we would like to offer a warm welcome to Adam Vryhof with Big Awesome BBQ! Originally from Syracuse, Adam has expanded his food truck business to include a brick-and-mortar space here at the mall. His menu follows North Carolina-style barbecue, with a focus on smoked pork and deliciously tangy barbecue sauce.

Also coming to the Fingerlakes Mall is Danielle Bozek with her photography studio d-VIBE photography. Danielle and her family have lived in Auburn since 2018 and she has decided to grow her business with a new space to produce extraordinary photos. Danielle is a true artist who finds joy in capturing life’s biggest and littlest moments in an intimate and vivacious way. Welcome Danielle!

April starts off strong, with a Home Improvement Auction on April 2. Also on April 2 is the arrival of the Easter Bunny! Hopping in with his helper friend, the bunny will be here every weekend until Easter. People are encouraged to come take their own pictures of their children with the bunny. Bass Pro Shops will also have the Easter Bunny in its store!

On April 9, Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County will hold a “Hop into Spring” event in the former Great Outdoors RV Superstore space, with an egg handout and plenty of activities for children. On April 22-24, there will be a consignment event held by Savvy Mom’s Boutique, and a Hot Tub Show that same weekend. Also on April 23 is a free performance by the Stan Colella Orchestra with special guest Joe Whiting. The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will also perform a free concert on the 26th. We will end April with the Spring Craft Fair on April 30 and May 1.

We at the Fingerlakes Mall are ready to step out of the darkness of COVID-19 and into a better and happier future, and we hope you will join us for this new journey.

Elizabeth Hebbard is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

