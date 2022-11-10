 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUSINESS

Fingerlakes Mall sold for $3.6M

Fingerlakes Mall is under new ownership.

The Aurelius shopping center has been purchased for $3.6 million by Vachi Fingerlakes LLC, according to Cayuga County property records. 

In a Thursday news release to The Citizen, Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, confirmed the purchase and announced that it will serve as the mall's property management team.

One of Vachi's first actions as the mall's new owner was negotiating an extension of anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops' lease to ensure it remains there through at least 2037, Sutton said.

"Securing this 15-year lease is an encouraging first step to ensure that the economic activity generated by Bass Pro Shops continues to benefit the region," the company said.

Vachi is now considering "multi-stage redevelopment plans" for the mall, Sutton continued, noting the Aurelius property has 55.31 acres with development potential. 

Further information about Vachi Fingerlakes LLC was not available in the news release.

The buyer contact information in the mall's Sept. 19 property transfer report filed with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office lists a Dean Davidov, of Los Angeles. According to his LinkedIn, Davidov is a partner at Misuma Holdings, a commercial real estate development firm. Its portfolio includes malls in Myrtle Beach, San Antonio and Los Angeles that the firm is redeveloping for commercial, entertainment and industrial uses.

Vachi is the Aurelius mall's sixth owner since it opened in 1980. Previous owner Siba Corp., a Manhattan-based diamond wholesaler and real estate investor, had owned the mall since 2006. 

Siba purchased the mall for $27 million, expecting its value to rise significantly after extensive renovations and the addition of anchor store Bass Pro Shops in 2004. However, the next decade and a half instead saw the mall decline, losing anchor stores Sears, J.C. Penney and The Great Outdoors RV Superstore, along with Jo-Ann Fabric, Steve & Barry's, Foot Locker and several others.

In recent years, the 492,592-square-foot mall shifted toward filling its storefronts with local businesses and making them available as community spaces. The mall's 2022 full market value is $3.2 million, according to county property records.

Siba had been shopping the mall since at least 2017, when the property was listed for sale and then put up for auction. Siba's asking price was $7.1 million, and the highest bid was $4.1 million.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

