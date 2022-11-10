Fingerlakes Mall sold for $3.6M

Fingerlakes Mall is under new ownership.
The Aurelius shopping center has been purchased for $3.6 million by Vachi Fingerlakes LLC, according to Cayuga County property records.
In a Thursday news release to The Citizen, Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, confirmed the purchase and announced that it will serve as the mall's property management team.
One of Vachi's first actions as the mall's new owner was negotiating an extension of anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops' lease to ensure it remains there through at least 2037, Sutton said.
"Securing this 15-year lease is an encouraging first step to ensure that the economic activity generated by Bass Pro Shops continues to benefit the region," the company said.
Vachi is now considering "multi-stage redevelopment plans" for the mall, Sutton continued, noting the Aurelius property has 55.31 acres with development potential.
Further information about Vachi Fingerlakes LLC was not available in the news release.
The buyer contact information in the mall's Sept. 19 property transfer report filed with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office lists a Dean Davidov, of Los Angeles. According to his LinkedIn, Davidov is a partner at Misuma Holdings, a commercial real estate development firm. Its portfolio
includes malls in Myrtle Beach, San Antonio and Los Angeles that the firm is redeveloping for commercial, entertainment and industrial uses.
Vachi is the Aurelius mall's sixth owner since it opened in 1980. Previous owner
Siba Corp., a Manhattan-based diamond wholesaler and real estate investor, had owned the mall since 2006.
Siba
purchased the mall for $27 million, expecting its value to rise significantly after extensive renovations and the addition of anchor store Bass Pro Shops in 2004. However, the next decade and a half instead saw the mall decline, losing anchor stores Sears, J.C. Penney and The Great Outdoors RV Superstore, along with Jo-Ann Fabric, Steve & Barry's, Foot Locker and several others.
In recent years, the 492,592-square-foot mall shifted toward
filling its storefronts with local businesses and making them available as community spaces. The mall's 2022 full market value is $3.2 million, according to county property records.
Siba had been shopping the mall since at least 2017, when the property was
listed for sale and then put up for auction. Siba's asking price was $7.1 million, and the highest bid was $4.1 million.
Fingerlakes Mall: A timeline of significant events and memorable moments
1. Announcement
Aug. 4, 1978: The Pyramid Companies, of Syracuse, announces that it plans to build a shopping mall in Aurelius. The proposed facility will cost $10 million to build and include two major retailers, a smaller department store, a four-screen cinema, a large cafe square and about 90 small stores and restaurants. It will also employ about 800 people, Pyramid projects. Pictured is an artist's concept of the mall.
The Citizen file
2. Opening day
April 9, 1980: Pyramid Co. opens Fingerlakes Mall with approximately a dozen stores and 10 restaurants, including Gino & Joe's Pizza, General Nutrition, Kay Jewelers and movie theater Cinema 1-2-3-4, and anchor store J.C. Penney. The mall is designed by Alfred H. Dal Pos' Skaneateles firm.
The Citizen file
3. Kmart opens
May 1, 1980: A 68,337-square-foot Kmart opens on the mall's west end. The discount department store sells clothing, appliances, books and more, and also contains an automotive center with an auto music section, sporting goods and building materials departments, and a pharmacy. The store employs more than 70 people full-time.
The Citizen file
4. Car lift
January 1981: A 1940 DeSoto is lifted from the ground floor of Fingerlakes Mall onto its second level. The car would be used as a sound booth for the Interskate 90 skating rink.
The Citizen file
5. Interskate 90 opens
Feb. 13, 1981: Interskate 90 skating rink opens, offering skating, electronic games and a pro shop on a 13,000-square-foot maple wood U-shaped surface.
The Citizen file
6. Chappell's opens
April 1, 1981: Syracuse-based department store chain Chappell's opens a location in the mall, celebrating the day with a wine and cheese demonstration and a fashion show.
The Citizen file
7. Sale to First Union
Sept. 29, 1981: Ownership and management of the mall is transferred from Pyramid Co. to First Union Real Estate Investments and First Union Management Company, then the owner of 15 major regional shopping centers.
The Citizen file
8. Sears opens
March 1, 1982: Sears, Roebuck & Co. opens a new 41,536-square-foot store in the mall, featuring a five-bay automotive center and a department store with clothing, electronics, sporting goods and more. Pictured is a crane raising steel framework for the store in September 1981.
The Citizen file
9. Santa Claus arrives
Nov. 25, 1984: Reindeer pull Santa Claus' sleigh into Fingerlakes Mall.
The Citizen file
10. All quiet on Christmas Eve
Dec. 24, 1986: Cafe Square at the mall is calm on Christmas Eve as retailers brace for an onslaught of after-Christmas business.
The Citizen file
11. High occupancy
1988: More than 65 stores occupy space in the mall, The Citizen reported in January. Pictured is Dana Hutchinson revving his chainsaw as Amy Sincebaugh, Kari Marchitell and Kim Dumas shriek at the mall's Fright Night Mansion in October.
The Citizen file
12. Ferret shopping
Dec. 24, 1991: Jamie Nervina, 2, gets a front-row seat at two ferrets at Ebelings Pet Center while shopping at the mall with his mother, Barbara.
Provided
13. From the air, 1991
1991: An aerial view of Fingerlakes Mall.
Provided
14. Chappell's closes
November 1993: Chappell's department store closes and moves to a cheaper, but bigger location in Camillus Mall. All 70 full- and part-time employees are offered positions at the new store. Shoppers interviewed at the time relate the closure to the rise of shopping options in Syracuse, namely Carousel Mall, which opened in 1990. "Carousel has got everybody," one shopper said. "I try to come here to give Auburn the business."
The Citizen file
15. Kmart closes
Aug. 27, 1995: Kmart closes, leaving 92 employees out of work. It is one of 72 Kmart stores to close nationwide at the time, and follows the February closure of a location on Grant Avenue. Sears would later move into the store's space on the mall's west end.
Wikipedia
16. Peebles opens
Nov. 9, 1995: Peebles department store opens in the space formerly occupied by Chappell's. Pictured is Robin Rapp, of Auburn, pausing to secure a balloon to her daughter Autumn's wrist.
The Citizen file
17. Sale to Jager Management
June 1999: First Union sells the mall for $2,500,000 to GP Properties, an affiliate of Jager Management. The price falls far below the mall's assessed value of $17 million at the time.
The Citizen file
18. Sale to Gregory Greenfield Associates
October 1999: Jager sells the mall to Gregory Greenfield Associates, of Atlanta. "We have a history of buying undervalued properties and redeveloping them for the benefit of both [the property], and the investors," said Gregory Greenfield, president of the development firm, at the time of the purchase. "We think the property could be in better health than it has been — that it has been under performance, relative to its potential."
Provided
19. Black Friday, 2002
Nov. 29, 2002: Rose Bent, center, Marc Dushatinski, foreground, and sales assistant John Colvin were part of the mass of people filling K•B Toys at Fingerlakes Mall at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. Bent braved the crowd for deals on gifts for her nephew and stepdaughter. According to Jessica Warner, assistant store manager, the hot item that day was the FurReal Friends kitten, which sold out at 4:15 a.m., 45 minutes before the store opened its doors. Shoppers waiting in line were given tickets for the coveted toy.
The Citizen file
20. Bass Pro ceremony
Sept. 4, 2003: After speeches were over at a Bass Pro Shops ceremony at the mall, a portion of the crowd of attendees passed by a newly unveiled drawing of what the outside of the store would look like. Anticipation of Bass Pro's addition to the mall would lure more than 20 other stores there, including Steve & Barry's, Olympia Sports and Maurices. Plans also begin for the Fingerlakes Crossing plaza across the street, which would include Kohl's, Dick's Sporting Goods and other retailers. A hotel was also in the works, with Marriott and Hampton Inn attached to the project at different points.
The Citizen file
21. Bass Pro Shops opens
June 10, 2004: Bass Pro Shops opens, marking the outdoor retailer's first store in New York state and drawing thousands of visitors to Cayuga County that day. "Bass Pro Shops is not a store. It is a destination," said Gov. George Pataki to a crowd of 2,500-strong crowd who gathered for a sneak preview prior to the opening.
The Citizen file
22. Gina Speno
Dec. 24, 2004: Gina Speno served as the general manager of Fingerlakes Mall from 1999 to early 2007. In addition to overseeing a $1 million-plus renovation of the mall's flooring, lighting and food court, she is widely credited with bringing Bass Pro Shops to the mall. "Her heart and vision communicated to the public, time and time again, that this (was) going to happen. ... And it did," Assemblyman Brian Kolb told The Citizen in 2003, following the deal's announcement.
The Citizen file
23. Baiting the hook
June 5, 2005: Three-year-old Kristian Wheeler, of Oswego, points to a huge bass swimming in the tank at Bass Pro Shops in Fingerlakes Mall. The youngster, a budding fisherman, was accompanied his grandparents, who traveled from Oswego to shop at the store.
The Citizen file
24. Sale to Sam Abram
October 2006: Gregory Greenfield Associates sells the mall to Sam Abram, CEO of Siba Corporation, via Fingerlakes Mall Acquisition LLC. In light of Bass Pro Shops' opening and other recent improvements, Abrams calls the mall an "attractive purchase."
The Citizen file
25. No tricks, just treats
Nov. 1, 2009: Joan Neuman gives some candy to Alexander Sturgill, 4, who is dressed as a Transformer outside of Jo-Ann Fabric during the Fingerlakes Mall's trick-or-treat parade.
The Citizen file
26. Book Bonanza
July 14, 2012: The 21st annual Book Bonanza drew a large crowd to the mall, offering bargains on books, magazines and DVDs. St. Joseph School hosts the event each year, and it's the school's largest fundraiser.
The Citizen file
27. Theater closes
Sept. 27, 2012: Movie-goers arriving at Fingerlakes Theaters find a paper sign taped to its doors announcing that owners Rochester Theater Management had closed it. It is not the first time the mall went without a movie theater: In July 2005, RTM revived the theater after the closure of Fingerlakes 4 Cinema left it dormant for a few weeks.
The Citizen file
28. Produced in New York
Jan. 12, 2013: Ana Brickner explains to judge Nigel Gannon how she came up with a chicken-filled crepe recipe during the 2013 Produced in New York cooking contest at the mall.
The Citizen file
29. Track Cinema opens
April 14, 2014: Tracie and Randall Currier open the four-screen Track Cinema at the mall, giving it back a movie theater.
The Citizen file
30. Sears closes
Oct. 15, 2014: Sears Holdings announces that it will close its Fingerlakes Mall location the following January. Pictured is inventory remaining on Jan. 7, during its going-out-of-business sale. The store would close Jan. 11.
The Citizen file
31. Santa visit
Dec. 14, 2018: Not even a bomb threat at Fingerlakes Mall could deter Santa from his holiday duties as he visits with Bradley Hanna, 3, outside of Bass Pro Shops while shoppers and employees are evacuated for nearly two hours until police finally secured the building in Aurelius.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
32. MMA in the mall
Nov. 13, 2019: Mark Murray, left, and Brad Vargason, representing Viking Martial Arts and Fitness, spar as they prepare to compete in professional kickboxing matches at Gladius 38 at Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
33. COVID-19 vaccine clinic
March 11, 2021: People wait after receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine for possible reactions during a Cayuga County Health Department vaccine clinic at Fingerlakes Mall's Event Center.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
34. Out the door
November 2021: The Great Outdoors RV Superstore has pulled out of Fingerlakes Mall.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
35. Sale to Vachi Fingerlakes
Sept. 19, 2022: Siba Corporation sells the mall to Vachi Fingerlakes LLC for $3.6 million.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or
david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
