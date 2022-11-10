Fingerlakes Mall sold for $3.6M

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fingerlakes Mall is under new ownership.

The Aurelius shopping center has been purchased for $3.6 million by Vachi Fingerlakes LLC, according to Cayuga County property records.

In a Thursday news release to The Citizen, Sutton Real Estate Co., of Syracuse, confirmed the purchase and announced that it will serve as the mall's property management team.

One of Vachi's first actions as the mall's new owner was negotiating an extension of anchor tenant Bass Pro Shops' lease to ensure it remains there through at least 2037, Sutton said.

"Securing this 15-year lease is an encouraging first step to ensure that the economic activity generated by Bass Pro Shops continues to benefit the region," the company said.

Vachi is now considering "multi-stage redevelopment plans" for the mall, Sutton continued, noting the Aurelius property has 55.31 acres with development potential.

Further information about Vachi Fingerlakes LLC was not available in the news release.

The buyer contact information in the mall's Sept. 19 property transfer report filed with the Cayuga County Clerk's Office lists a Dean Davidov, of Los Angeles. According to his LinkedIn, Davidov is a partner at Misuma Holdings, a commercial real estate development firm. Its portfolio includes malls in Myrtle Beach, San Antonio and Los Angeles that the firm is redeveloping for commercial, entertainment and industrial uses.

Vachi is the Aurelius mall's sixth owner since it opened in 1980. Previous owner Siba Corp., a Manhattan-based diamond wholesaler and real estate investor, had owned the mall since 2006.

In recent years, the 492,592-square-foot mall shifted toward filling its storefronts with local businesses and making them available as community spaces. The mall's 2022 full market value is $3.2 million, according to county property records.

Siba had been shopping the mall since at least 2017, when the property was listed for sale and then put up for auction. Siba's asking price was $7.1 million, and the highest bid was $4.1 million.