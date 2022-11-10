Fingerlakes Mall: Welcoming the holiday season with new, returning events

The holiday season is back in full force at the Fingerlakes Mall! Fall has been a busy season for our tenants and for the Auburn community.

October was full of events, from fundraisers and show dogs to live music and Mini-Cons! The Big Rigs and Fast Cars event gave families an opportunity to get up close and personal with unique vehicles while also raising funds for St. Albert the Great Academy. Wegmans Music in the Square brought live performances by The Stardusters and plenty of jams! In our biggest event, Friends Helping Friends hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat and were able to raise funds for the pantry and provide plenty of fun for families.

Moving into November and December, the Fingerlakes Mall is looking forward to returning and new festivities!

November starts off strong with Santa joining Bass Pro Shops for the season! Santa is stationed in Bass Pro’s Winter Wonderland and is ready to see you! Reservations are recommended and can be made at basspro.com/santa.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, Brig Juice Brass Band will perform here in our Café Square! This is open to the public and is a great way to celebrate the holidays and enjoy live music with loved ones.

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, the mall will host a Holiday Craft Fair & Vendor Market! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, vendors will fill the mall with unique wares for sale, just in time for Christmas shopping! Find decorations for your home or one-of-a-kind gifts for your family and friends! There will be live music by Perform 4 Purpose and local school groups, as well as a performance by Absolute Dance! The event will also include children’s crafts, a family-friendly Christmas sweater contest, a raffle and more! Real Christmas trees will be available for sale by Pete’s Treats!

Also on Dec. 3 will be the Grinch’s arrival! The Grinch will be here to take free photos with families from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18.

Activities continue the next weekend with our first Polar Fest happening Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11! Polar Fest is a community-centric event focused on bringing a festive event to the Auburn area while also raising funds for a local nonprofit. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY!

On Friday, Dec. 9, Polar Fest will kick off with the 21-and-older Dizzy Elf Party in the Event Center! From 7 to 10 p.m., enjoy music by DJ Humphrey and alcohol from A.T. Walley & Co. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite holiday character or wear their ugliest sweater! Walk the catwalk and enter in competitions for ugliest sweater, best Santa beard, most festive costume and more! There will be a $5 cover charge at the door, with all attendees required to provide identification and wear a wristband.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Polar Fest will be in full swing! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the mall will be full of games, competitions and more! Kids will be able to make crafts, play winter-themed carnival games, and meet the Grinch! Adults can join in on the fun in Vixen’s Elixir Lounge, a tasting and shopping experience held in the Event Center! Entrance to the space will include a $5 cover charge for anyone 21 and over to receive access to tastings from local businesses! Outside the mall, we will have more attractions with races, winter-themed toss games and even a cornhole competition! Local restaurants are welcomed to sign up and participate in a chili cookoff, and warm drinks will be served by Historic Grounds Coffee! The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY will also be set up with some of its best-behaved dogs and kittens who are up for adoption! All animals will come with all their updated vaccinations and will already be spayed/neutered.

Sunday, Dec. 11, will be the last day of the Polar Fest. From 10 a.m. to noon, enjoy brunch with the Grinch! Families are welcome to enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the Café Square with the Grinch visiting with each table. Children can fill out a letter to Santa or the Grinch during breakfast, drop it in the mailbox to be delivered and receive a response by Christmas!

Saturday, Dec. 17, will be the Sunburst Beauty Pageant! Starting at 11 a.m. in the Café Square, contestants can strut the stage and receive a crown and trophy!

For more information, call (315) 255-1188 or email us at marketing@fingerlakesmall.com!