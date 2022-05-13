 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Food trucks will return to NY State Fair

Food Truck

The New York State Fair Food Truck Competition in 2018. 

 Robert Harding

It won't be a competition, but it will give food trucks a large audience to serve. 

The New York State Fair Food Truck Rally will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the two Saturdays during the fair — Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. There will be a limit of 15 trucks per day and they will be located around Chevy Court. 

It's another sign that the fair is returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020. In 2021, the fair was held over 18 days in late August and early September. But former Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not announce until late April that the fair would be held, ending the one-year hiatus. Because of the late announcement, the fair could not hold its usual slate of competitions, including the food truck contest. 

Before the pandemic, the fair hosted the Taste NY Food Truck Competition. It was a popular contest, with nearly 40 competitors annually. There were two honors up for grabs: The Judges' Choice and People's Choice awards. An Auburn food truck, Tonzi's Catering Company, won both awards in 2017. 

This year, there won't be a competition. Food trucks wishing to participate in the rally must apply by Friday, July 15. If selected for the rally, trucks must offer one $2 sample-sized menu item for fairgoers. They also may sell full-price menu items, but the fair is encouraging trucks to keep menus small since they must be open until 10 p.m. 

The fair will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

