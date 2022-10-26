Former IBM county club bricks up for sale in Broome County

A former IBM country club building in Broome County will soon be razed, giving way to a housing complex, and community members will get a chance to keep a little bit of Big Blue history.

The Agency, Broome County's industrial development arm, announced plans last week to work with LeChase Construction, Broome County and the town of Union to put together a "Get a Brick" day for people seeking to keep a piece of the historic Crocker Homestead.

"We've had a lot of feedback that people who have a memory here want to keep a memory here," said Stacey Duncan, the Agency's executive director, at a media conference on the property.

Several other items were salvaged and donated to the Endicott Heritage Museum and a time capsule was found inside the cornerstone of the country club building. Duncan said they plan to reveal its contents at the groundbreaking of the new housing complex, which will be planned for late spring 2023.

Demolition of the former country club is set to begin within the coming weeks and is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks to complete.

Conifer Realty, in partnership with LeChase Construction, agreed to purchase the 9-10-acre parcel for $300,000 in January and Agency officials selected LeChase to oversee the demolition.

The project will create apartments for mixed-income families earning between 30% and 90% of area median income, around $52,200. Rents are expected to range between $700 and $1,000.

Broome County and the town of Union are supporting the project with $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the demolition.

"While we recognize that we are losing a piece of history in the demolition of this building," Union Supervisor Rick Materese said, "we are beginning a new history for this area. Our preceding days will live on in our memories, but we are making a conscious decision to move into the future rather than dwell in the past."

While officials announced the planned demolition and housing development in the summer, the razing was delayed after New York’s State Historic Preservation Office requested a mitigation plan that would preserve some aspect of the property’s historic significance.

The property is not listed on the historic registry but is considered eligible for the distinction.

SHPO's sign-off was the final step of the approval process.

Broome County historian Roger Luther acknowledged the historical significance of the country club and its ties to IBM, but told the Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects.com this fall that demolition was for the best. He noted how the property was unsecured and the buildings were "ravaged" and "scavenged."

IBM's ties to the building date to the 1930s, and became one of the centerpieces of a company that once employed about 15,000 people in Endicott, Glendale and Owego. The complex included a golf course, swimming pools and basketball courts. Its softball fields and tennis courts were often lit up late at night in the summer as employees and families enjoyed the amenities, all for $1 a year.

As IBM’s presence diminished, country club membership was opened up to the general public, but the complex eventually went on the market in the late 1990s and the property succumbed to rampant vandalism.