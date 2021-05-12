Generations Bank hires Weedsport resident as assistant VP

Generations Bank has hired Weedsport resident Carrie Vincent to serve as its assistant vice president-business development officer for the Cayuga County area.

Most recently manager of the Lyons National Bank branch in Jordan, Vincent has worked for more than 17 years in financial services and banking.

A native of Cobleskill, she attended business school at Mildred Elley. Vincent lives in Weedsport with her husband and two children, is an assistant coach for her children’s sports teams and is involved with Dollars for Scholars, the Jordan Fall Festival, Jordan Christmas program and the Jordan Turkey Trot, according to a Generations Bank press release.

“We are pleased to have an exceptional individual such as Carrie Vincent join our team at Generations Bank. Carrie is an outstanding addition to Generations’ based on her knowledge and experience in the Cayuga County Market along with her commitment to excellent customer service,” said AG Cutrona, Generations’ senior vice president of growth and profitability, in the press release.

Seneca Falls-based Generations has branches throughout the Finger Lakes region, including locations in Auburn and Union Springs.

