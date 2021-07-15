'Good to be back': Auburn military store reopens after fire

After a fire earlier this year cast doubt on the future of the LZ Army Navy Store in Auburn, the business is back in a spot not far from its old location.
Irreplaceable memorabilia was destroyed in an April blaze at the store at the Auburn Plaza on Grant Avenue, which the Auburn Fire Department determined to be accidentally caused by the incompatibility of a battery and a battery charger of an air soft gun.
Despite the heavy damage from the fire, the store officially reopened Monday. It is still housed at the plaza, now in the former space of Payless ShoeSource, which closed in 2019 following the chain filing for bankruptcy.
Vietnam War veteran Ed King, who has co-owned the store with his wife, Julie, for over 35 years, said right after the fire that he didn't know if the store would open again, citing the extensive damage.
But he was back Wednesday, just months later. King told The Citizen that although he and Julie initially weren't sure about continuing the business, they ultimately opted to open again.
Before they decided to reopen, the old Payless space was going to be used for holding the store's items. But then Michael Wachs of Auburn Associates, which owns the plaza, gave him a deal on the location with a two-and-half year lease. King said he wasn't quite ready to call it quits.
"You know how it is, it's in your blood," he continued.
Items relating to the military, wars, police and fire departments were neatly organized into separate sections of the store.
Some of the items from the old location were able to be saved, King said, but most of the merchandise for sale now is new to the store. He said there were some military items that he had in storage off-site so they were unaffected by the blaze, allowing him to bring that stock in. He noted that his own personal medals were destroyed in the fire.
The store has built up a following over the decades, King said, adding that they received "probably a thousand requests" from people wanting to know when they would reopen. He also mentioned that there isn't another army navy store in the area.
"It's a unique business and really, there's no competition except online," he said.
King said he's not sure what he'll do when the store's new lease expires.
"If somebody comes in and makes me an offer, everything is for sale," he said with a laugh.
Flashing a smile as she gazed at the memorabilia and merchandise at the new store Tuesday, store manager Dawn Baker said the reopening drew in a large crowd. Although she called the blaze "tragic," she said she repeatedly told people that the store would return.
"I said, 'Don't give up on us. We're not going to cave. We're going to come back and we'll be stronger,'" she said.
Baker said she personally feels their new area is a better location that gives the store more visibility.
Baker lauded the Kings for their work as the store's owners, spotlighting Julie King for "doing laundry nonstop" at her own home.
In addition to applauding the fire department for their response and respect on the day of the fire, Baker said all of the community support throughout this process has been overwhelming.
"It's good to be back open, it's great to see our regular customers in," she said. "The concern from the community, it was great. You couldn't ask for better people."
Karen Justian, who is best friends with Baker, walked into the store at one point Tuesday with Karen's son Richie and his girlfriend, Morgan Sylvester. Richie called the army navy store his "favorite store in the plaza." Sylvester praised how well-organized all of the items in the store were and said she was glad the location was back up and running.
"It turned out better than I could have imagined," Sylvester said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.