'Good to be back': Auburn military store reopens after fire

Before they decided to reopen, the old Payless space was going to be used for holding the store's items. But then Michael Wachs of Auburn Associates, which owns the plaza, gave him a deal on the location with a two-and-half year lease. King said he wasn't quite ready to call it quits.

"You know how it is, it's in your blood," he continued.

Items relating to the military, wars, police and fire departments were neatly organized into separate sections of the store.

Some of the items from the old location were able to be saved, King said, but most of the merchandise for sale now is new to the store. He said there were some military items that he had in storage off-site so they were unaffected by the blaze, allowing him to bring that stock in. He noted that his own personal medals were destroyed in the fire.

The store has built up a following over the decades, King said, adding that they received "probably a thousand requests" from people wanting to know when they would reopen. He also mentioned that there isn't another army navy store in the area.

"It's a unique business and really, there's no competition except online," he said.

King said he's not sure what he'll do when the store's new lease expires.