Grant Avenue car wash approved by Auburn Planning board

The Auburn Planning Board has approved a proposal to build a Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at the site of the former Denny's restaurant on Grant Avenue.

The board approved the car wash at its Tuesday meeting after the developer, New Potato Creek Holding, revised the proposal in response to concerns raised at last month's board meeting.

Deputy Director of Planning and Development Stephen Selvek explained the revisions Tuesday. First, the developer changed the grading of the pavement so snow won't melt into nearby North Brook. Instead, that water and sediment will flow back into the car wash's drainage system, Selvek said.

Second, in response to concerns from the Auburn Fire Department, New Potato Creek changed the layout of the car wash so fire trucks can enter and exit. Similarly, the layout will now allow cars to enter, turn around and leave if they don't want to purchase services. The developer made the vacuum bay access two-way to achieve that.

Last, more street trees have been added to the site, as requested by the city's Engineering Office, Selvek said.

"Essentially they've addressed all the major concerns we had," he said.

Before the board approved the proposal, Selvek noted a few conditions and contingencies. As required by city code, the car wash's menu board must not exceed 5 feet tall and 20 square feet, and Tidal Wave directional signage must be less than 64 square inches. A privacy fence must also be installed along the property in case the neighboring one is developed.

The car wash's approval is also contingent on a highway permit from the New York State Department of Transportation and final water and sewer approval from the city's municipal utilities department.

Randy Bebout of Bohler Engineering, which drafted the proposal on behalf of New Potato Creek, said at August's planning board meeting that the developer hoped to begin construction on the Tidal Wave facility that month. After tearing down the former Denny's, the developer will build a 3,620-square-foot structure and single wash tunnel. Twenty of the 25 parking spaces will have vacuums for customers. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and customers will be able to pay as they go or purchase memberships. The wash will employ about 15 people.

Based in Georgia, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has about 100 locations. They are mostly in the southeastern U.S., but the chain is expanding into New York, with a location in South Glens Falls recently opening.

