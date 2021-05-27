Growing Cayuga County janitorial services company building new facility

Since he started his janitorial supply and services company in 2004, Rusty Tierney's business has grown to the point where he it's serving major supermarkets and other chains in five states while continuing to manage a large client base in central New York.

With all of that growth, National Maintenance Supply & Service Co. has had to rent warehouse spaces throughout the region while its office staff is now "bursting at the seams" at its Auburn headquarters on Willey Street, just off York Street.

That's why for the past year, Tierney was searching for a bigger space. Last fall, he found it in the form of an empty parcel in Sennett at the corner of Grant Avenue and County House roads. Earlier this spring he purchased the 26-acre site for $100,000, and this week, preliminary site work began at the future company headquarters.

"As our business has grown, it just made sense to just bring it all into one place," he said in a phone interview Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new home for National Maintenance Supply & Service will be a 6,400-square-foot facility with 1,600 square feet of office and 4,800 square feet of warehouse space. The goal is to move into the new building by August, though Tierney acknowledges that could be "wishful thinking" because of the challenges getting building and construction supplies currently.

NMS Preliminary site plan for the new Sennett headquarters and warehouse of National Maintenance Supply & Service Co.