Home prices still climbing in Cayuga County

The same trends that drove Cayuga County's residential real estate market in the final half of 2020 continued into 2021.
Newly released statistics from the New York State Association of Realtors showed strong demand and a low supply of homes for sale drove the median price up 26.5% in Cayuga County during the first quarter of this year compared with 2020.
Closed sales of single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums in the county reached 175 in the quarter, up 11.5% from the same quarter a year earlier.
Available inventory of properties for sale is down. New listings, at 136, were lower by 14.5%. Total homes for sale in the quarter dropped by 45.2%, and the 1.8 months of supply on the market was 48.6% lower.
That combination of low supply and high demand helped push the median sale price of a Cayuga County residential property up to $154,000, compared with $121,750 in the first three months of 2020.
Despite the substantial increase in sales price, Cayuga County's real estate market remains considerably cheaper than the state as a whole.
Median sales price for New York state homes in the first quarter climbed 23.1% to $357,000. Closed sales for the quarter grew by 27.5%.
"With strong buyer demand and low inventory across most market segments both locally and nationally, multiple offers were a common occurrence during the quarter as the weather warmed and COVID-19 restrictions began to ease, creating even more urgency in an already frenzied market," NYSAR said in its quarterly market report.
The association expects the trend to continue into the summer.
"As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues to accelerate and the economy slowly reopens, strong buyer demand is likely to remain even in the face of falling housing affordability," the report states. "Existing home seller and new construction activity remains well below levels necessary for housing supply to come into balance with demand, so expect the soaring housing market to continue unabated in the coming months."
After nearly grinding to a halt in March 2020, Cayuga County's housing market took off in the summer and into the fall and winter. Realtors reported a 6.5% annual increase in number of sales, with a 9.8% jump in median sales price to $145,000.