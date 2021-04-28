Home prices still climbing in Cayuga County

The same trends that drove Cayuga County's residential real estate market in the final half of 2020 continued into 2021.

Newly released statistics from the New York State Association of Realtors showed strong demand and a low supply of homes for sale drove the median price up 26.5% in Cayuga County during the first quarter of this year compared with 2020.

Closed sales of single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums in the county reached 175 in the quarter, up 11.5% from the same quarter a year earlier.

Available inventory of properties for sale is down. New listings, at 136, were lower by 14.5%. Total homes for sale in the quarter dropped by 45.2%, and the 1.8 months of supply on the market was 48.6% lower.

That combination of low supply and high demand helped push the median sale price of a Cayuga County residential property up to $154,000, compared with $121,750 in the first three months of 2020.

Despite the substantial increase in sales price, Cayuga County's real estate market remains considerably cheaper than the state as a whole.

Median sales price for New York state homes in the first quarter climbed 23.1% to $357,000. Closed sales for the quarter grew by 27.5%.