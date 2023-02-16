Ithaca Tompkins International Airport is hosting an open house to share its future plans.

The public is welcome to attend the event in the airport terminal at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

According to a news release, the event will feature a discussion with airport's leadership team "regarding exciting changes happening at the airport," current and planned initiatives to attract additional service, how the community can help attract additional flights and airlines, "and a discussion on Myths vs. Facts of airline service and travel."

“We are really excited to invite the community to the Town Hall next month because it gives them an opportunity to learn more about what’s going on at the airport and how they can get involved,” Airport Director Roxan Noble said in a statement.

Last fall, the airport announced that Delta Air Lines would begin offering two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning Jan. 9.

Officials said at the time that the flights would connect Ithaca travelers with destinations all over the world.

For more information, please visit flyithaca.com.