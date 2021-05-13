Inns of Aurora announces new spa's opening day

The Inns of Aurora announced Thursday that its new spa will open at the beginning of this summer.

The Spa at the Inns of Aurora will open Monday, June 28, the Aurora luxury resort said in a news release. Reservations will be available beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Located on Sherwood Road, the 15,000-square-foot complex will offer 10 treatment rooms, six hydrotherapy pools, single-gender saunas and steam rooms, a coed sauna pavilion, a light-filled salon, eight fireplaces, two outdoor fire pits and a cafe offering a complimentary, seasonally inspired menu. The Inns is partnering with Rasa Spa, of Ithaca, on the services the spa will provide.

"Our extensive spa menu is designed to promote long-lasting benefits to mind, spirit, and body," the Inns of Aurora said.

The spa is the latest addition to the resort's portfolio in the Aurora area, which also includes the Aurora Inn and its 1833 Kitchen & Bar, the Fargo Bar & Grill, demonstration kitchen Aurora Cooks! and hotels the E.B. Morgan House, Rowland House, Wallcourt Hall and Zabriskie House. The resort was founded by Wells College alumna and American Girl entrepreneur Pleasant Rowland.

For more information, visit innsofaurora.com.

