Inns of Aurora announces opening of conference center

The Inns of Aurora on Tuesday announced the opening of Taylor House Conference Center, a new meeting and events space that represents the "capstone restoration" for the luxury resort.

Located in the center of the village, the center offers about 3,500 square feet of meeting space on two floors and "state-of-the-art amenities," the Inns of Aurora said in a news release. They include seven 65-inch TV screens, magnetic walls for workshops and presentations, airwalls to create separate meeting spaces, wireless microphones and an automatic light and projection system.

The first floor has 2,000 square feet for a capacity of 50 guests, including three grand parlors. There is also a dining room for up to 30 guests, an outdoor patio and firepit for up to 50 guests, and dedicated parking with an electric vehicle charging station. The second floor has 1,500 square feet of modern boardroom space, a primary table for up to 36 guests, two breakout meeting spaces for eight guests each, and more than a dozen windows with views of the historic village and Cayuga Lake. The center has a total of nine fireplaces between the two floors.

“We’ve been able to develop extraordinary meetings and events for guests throughout the Inns of Aurora property,” Director of Sales Sara Brown said. “In this new era — where companies are favoring off-site retreats as their employees continue to work remotely and social groups are seeking more intimate experiences — Taylor House allows us to expand our capabilities even further.”

The 1838 Greek Revival building, which in the past had been the home for Wells College presidents, also boasts original architectural details like Ionic columns and intricate crown moldings and plasterwork. Several pieces of art come from the collection of Inns founder Pleasant Rowland. The center is the latest of more than a dozen buildings in the village to be restored by Rowland. The Inns also includes five boutique inns, two restaurants, a spa and more.

“We deeply admire Aurora’s incredible entrepreneurial spirit, from the early settlers who created a bustling hub along the Erie Canal to the successful entrepreneurs, diligent scholars, and progressive thinkers — including Pleasant Rowland — who have shaped Aurora into the jewel it is today," said Chief Operating Officer Sue Edinger.

For more information, visit innsofaurora.com/meetings-retreats/taylor-house-conference-center.

