LEDYARD — The Inns of Aurora is planning its next major project, and it's located on the same property as the luxury hospitality company's last one.

The company plans to open a hotel inside a three-story, 6,000-square-foot farmhouse on the same property as its newly opened Spa at the Inns of Aurora. Corey Guerrette, the company's director of facilities, presented an update on the project to the town's planning board March 8. He told the board a site plan with final design concepts should be ready for its review in a month or two.

The farmhouse is located at 700 Sherwood Road, the same 265-acre property where the spa opened in June 2021. The brick structure is closer to the rural road than the new facility. Guerrette told The Citizen he has seen conflicting information about the year the farmhouse was built, which has been recorded as anywhere from the early 1800s to the 1870s. It was last used about 20 years ago.

Wednesday, Guerrette told the board the Inns of Aurora plans to create 10 hotel units in the farmhouse. The plan was originally five, but the company realized it would need five more to make the hotel profitable. The vision of its founder, Pleasant Rowland, is to make the company self-sustaining by increasing overnight stays year-round through programming and events, Guerrette said.

Each unit would be about 500 square feet and have a fireplace. The first five would be located in the current farmhouse: one on the first floor, three on the second and one on the third. The second five would be located in an addition that would be located as a rear wing or an accessory structure on the south and east sides, Guerrette said. The addition would be about 3,500 square feet.

"We're trying to maintain the farmhouse, but renovating it like our other buildings," he said. "Pleasant's goal is to restore and preserve historic houses and repurpose them for contemporary use."

Since the hotel's design is still underway — with Hart Howerton, the same architect as the spa — other details of the project have yet to be determined. Those details include the look of the addition, which board members expressed hope would match the character of the farmhouse. Guerrette said the architect is also still determining the placement of common areas and the hotel's innkeeper.

Before he concluded his presentation, Guerrette was reminded by the board that the property is located in an agricultural residential zoning district where large events like weddings would not be welcome. He responded by saying the hotel will not have an event center. There will only be 10 to 12 parking spaces for guests, and they will likely be hidden behind the farmhouse.

"No matter which way we go," Guerrette said, "I can assure you that it will be done tastefully and in a way that we're not taking away from the farmhouse."