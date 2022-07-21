Jewelry dreams: Sennett couple makes whimsical, traditional custom pieces

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Aric Potter is reminded of the allure of custom jewelry every day.

His wife, Adrienne Peltz, wears a white gold ring Potter designed almost a decade ago. With a jeweler, one on one, he picked out its diamonds and other flourishes, bringing that design to fruition.

"The design was just something I became enamored with," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "So when she wears it, it's inspiring to me."

Now, the Sennett couple helps others make their jewelry dreams come true through Forge Gone Conclusions. Open since October 2020, the business offers fully customized, made-to-order rings, necklaces and other metal and stone creations. Potter and Peltz work from a private studio, but they will be at the Curbstone Festival in Skaneateles (near Community Bank) this weekend.

Potter first learned his way around a forge as a child, when he would fashion knives in his backyard. He had continued blacksmithing as a hobby, and worked at a metal finishing company, when he became an apprentice jeweler in 2017. Meanwhile, Peltz worked as an engineer in the medical device field. When she was let go two years ago, however, she saw a golden opportunity.

Peltz ran the legal and financial side of Forge Gone until August 2021, when Potter joined full-time. They order materials based on what they're making for customers, Peltz said. Sometimes, they begin with a questionnaire that helps them understand what would be special and unique to the customer. Other times, customers already have an idea for them to give shiny, intricate form.

To learn more For more information about Forge Gone Conclusions, visit fgconclusions.com.

However the creation happens, Peltz and Potter document it with a YouTube video for the customer.

"We really try to make it an experience that's exciting and delightful," he said.

The creations of Forge Gone range from the whimsical to the traditional. With metals they work mostly in gold and silver, Potter said, but with stones they can match any customer's imagination. One of the almost 50 orders they've completed so far included a pebble-shaped stone from the shore of Cape May the customer wanted set because of its sentimental value from a vacation.

Peltz and Potter have also made rings with a spinning pinwheel, a bumblebee and a cardinal, and a standing pearl chicken with diamond eyes and a hat. On the more traditional side, they've made a graduated drop pendant with diamonds supplied by the customer, as well as an engagement ring with triangular emeralds used to propose at a Syracuse Mets game the creators attended.

"That was very exciting," Peltz said. "Those types of pieces are immediately very special to that individual. If it's a gift, it really makes a strong impression."

Forge Gone takes one customer order at a time, with most requiring two weeks to a month of work, but exceptions are possible when a creation is needed by a deadline.

For now, Peltz and Potter plan to grow their business by meeting potential customers at events this summer and fall, and seeing where their ideas take the couple. Along with the Curbstone Festival, they'll be at the Science & Industry Building at the New York State Fair Aug. 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, and the MacKenzie-Childs Artisan Craft Festival in Aurora Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

"It's very fun to have that opportunity and show off our skills, and provide a benefit to folks," Potter said. "It's their inspiration that's really driving the design."