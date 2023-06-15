With the longer days and beautiful weather, the parks are beckoning you to get the family together and enjoy their lush green areas. A family picnic is much more than a meal in a park; it encourages us to take a break from our fast-paced life and reconnect with nature. In today’s society, adults and children alike have days filled with scheduled commitments. It is healthy for everyone to break out of the structure and enjoy a laid-back day at the park. There is something undeniably magical about going on a picnic — a blissful escape from the daily grind, surrounded by nature and the company of loved ones.

The first step in planning a picnic is selecting the location for your group. A picturesque park with lush green lawns and towering trees, a serene lakeside or a secluded meadow with wildflowers can all be excellent choices. You will need to consider factors such as accessibility, amenities and the overall atmosphere to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone. Selecting a place for your picnic in Cayuga County can be as simple as heading to your local city or county park — we challenge you to explore as many different parts as possible of our beautiful county and try a new park every week. Some ideas to get you started:

• Long Point State Park in Aurora welcomes you with broad views of Cayuga Lake, or enjoy a walk along the shore and look for fossils. Fossil hunting can be a fun, exciting and educational activity for the entire family.

• Fillmore Glen State Park in Moravia has beautiful large open spaces where you can set up your picnic. You will also find a stream-fed swimming pool and hiking trails that offer spectacular views, including five waterfalls.

• Fair Haven Beach State Park in Fair Haven has multiple open areas to set up a picnic with beautiful views of Sterling Pond or Great Lake Ontario. It has one of the finest public lakefronts in upstate New York.

• Emerson Park in Owasco, aside from fantastic picnic spots along Owasco Lake, also has watercraft rentals that are a great way to enjoy the park from the water. They also offer a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts.

• Frontenac Park in Union Springs is located along the northeast shore of Cayuga Lake. Frontenac Island, one of only two islands in the Finger Lakes, is visible from any location in the park.

Don’t stop there — explore your town and municipal parks that offer the best spontaneous opportunity to put together a simple picnic basket and make memories with the family.

Aside from family, the main part of any picnic lies in the food. Plan something that balances simplicity and deliciousness, including finger foods, refreshing beverages and desserts. Opt for easy-to-pack treats like sandwiches, wraps and salads. You can call an order ahead at local places like 10-10 BBQ in Moravia, Hardware Café in Fair Haven, Seb’s Green Shutters in Owasco, or Pete’s Treats in Union Springs. Don’t forget refreshing lemonades, iced teas and water to quench your thirst. For dessert, consider delightful pastries, seasonal fruits or indulgent chocolates. You can’t go wrong picking up something from our Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail partners all along Cayuga County.

Once you arrive at your chosen picnic spot, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the activities that bring you closer to the natural environment, such as exploring nearby trails, bird watching or simply lounging under the shade of a tree while reading a book. Disconnecting from technology and immersing yourself in the simplicity of nature can be incredibly rejuvenating and allow for meaningful connections with your loved ones. Picnics create memories that children will cherish because you made time to be with them in a world filled with constant hustle and bustle.

Going on a picnic offers a serene retreat to slow down and savor life's simple pleasures. The combination of a carefully selected location, thoughtfully prepared culinary delights and the beauty of nature creates an enchanting experience for all involved. So, gather your loved ones, pack your picnic basket and embark on a delightful journey where laughter, good food and cherished memories await.

Embrace the joy of a perfect picnic, and let the worries of the world fade away as you indulge in the moment.