KeyBank to close downtown Auburn branch

Citing an increase in the demand for digital banking services over the in-person experience, KeyBank will close its downtown Auburn branch this spring.

The Cleveland-based financial services company said the branch at 115 Genesee St. will close on April 15, and accounts will be transferred to the company's branch on the city's west side at 355 Genesee St. The company will also continue to operate its branch on Grant Avenue and a drive-thru ATM on Dill Street.

"How clients interact with our branches continues to change at a rapid pace and we have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking," the company said in a statement. "For example, transactions via online and mobile banking were two times the number of transactions completed at a branch office. Since the pandemic began, those trends have increased at an even higher rate."

Key said its customers do not need to take any action in conjunction with the branch closure, and they can continue to bank at any branch. The company also operates branches in the Cayuga County area in Weedsport, Skaneateles and Marcellus.

When asked about the impact of the closure on employees at the downtown Auburn, Key said it is "working to assist them in pursuing opportunities within Key."

Key moved into the downtown branch in 2016, when it consolidated two offices after acquiring First Niagara. Previously Key had operated a branch across the street while First Niagara had an office at the 115 Genesee St. location.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Key holds the largest share of deposits among all the banks operating in Cayuga County, with 27.3% of total deposits in the county, or $453.6 million. The next largest competitor, Tompkins Financial Corp., holds 15.4% of deposits in the county.

KeyBank leases the building at 115 Genesee St., which is owned by Irma Straus Realty Corp. and Flambeau Realty Corp. in Yonkers. Those companies purchased the two-story, 17,636-square-foot building in 2017 for $1.93 million from a holding company owned by central New York developer Michael Falcone. First Niagara had sold the property to Falcone's holding company in 2008 for $925,000.

