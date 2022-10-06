Kuhl: Planning your fall getaway in Cayuga County

Fall is unquestionably my favorite season — everything feels crisp, clean, vibrant and so very special. The changing colors pair perfectly with the delicious flavors of apples and pumpkins, the crunch of the leaves during a brisk hike, and the smells of the firepit as you enjoy less congested camping.

With so many things to make fall the best season, for upstate New Yorkers apples are at the core of it all. Two of our Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail partners, Owen Orchards and Morgan’s Half Acre Produce, are ready to welcome you to enjoy the best of New York’s apples. Don’t miss Owen’s Orchard’s cider doughnuts — no fall season is complete without them.

To enjoy apples while celebrating Cider Week, we’ve put together unique travel ideas combining a place to hike, a place to enjoy fall fun and a place to sample local cider. Whether you want to explore the north, central or south parts of our amazing county, we have a place for you to visit.

North: Fair Haven

Hike: Sterling Nature Center: This spectacular 1,400-acre site, with nearly two miles of Lake Ontario shoreline, features glacially formed bluffs with scenic vistas of Lake Ontario. Keep an eye out on the improvements where you will soon enjoy a fantastic new nature center, where they will continue their strong programing.

Cider: Sterling Cidery: With a small apple orchard in back, and lovely firepits in front, you can enjoy a flight of their delicious ciders. Make sure you consider their Wednesday bike rides for a special way to enjoy the Fall scenery.

Fall activity: The Fair Haven Arts Center’s Leaf Peeper Trail: Every year, Fair Haven hosts a Leaf Peeper Trail and art show. You can enjoy the art competition, exhibition and sale showcasing local area amateur and professional artists from the greater Sterling area.

Central: Union Springs

Hike: Long Point State Park: A popular 3-mile trail for birding, cross-country skiing and hiking. The fall colors of Cayuga Lake are a special treat from the point, where you can get a widescreen view of the lake while it reflects the amazing Fall colors.

Cider: The Apple Station: It not only offers U-pick apples, it's also a winery offering sweet cider, apple cider doughnuts, New York state cheeses, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey and fall produce.

Fall activity: Penny’s Farm: Join the fun at Penny's Country Farm! Themed weekends, fun zone, farm animals, playground, spook woods, corn mazes, kiddie ghost train, pumpkins and more!

South: Moravia

Hike: Fillmore Glen State Park: The park is known for its spectacular scenery, including five waterfalls, a deep gorge and lush forests. The fall colors are truly powerful in this hike.

Cider: Summerhill Brewing: Head to a brewery during Cider Week? Yes, especially when they partner with not one, but two local cideries to offer a Cider Week Brunch offering Grisamore Cider Works and Kelloggsville Cider.

Fall activity: Grisamore Farms: The farm store has operated since 1975 and is located in a 19th century dairy barn. They offer U-pick and a large selection of locally made products. Don’t miss the family fun activities, including a visit with the farm animals.

This fall season we invite you to unplan your getaway, hit the road and discover your new favorite spot. Contact our office at info@tourcayuga.com to learn more about fall activities and check out our calendar of events at tourcayuga.com/events to find new and spontaneous places for you to explore.