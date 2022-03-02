Le Moyne president named CNY economic council co-chair

A Syracuse-area higher education leader has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council.

Dr. Linda LeMura, president of Le Moyne College, succeeds longtime SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as one of the council's two co-chairs. Stanley, who retired from SUNY Oswego at the end of 2021, is now the interim State University of New York chancellor.

LeMura has been a fixture at Le Moyne. She was dean of the College of Art and Sciences from 2003 to 2007 and provost and vice president for academic affairs from 2007 to 2014. She was named president in 2014.

"I look forward to building upon the excellent work of my predecessor, Deborah Stanley, and to working with my co-chair Randy Wolken and all those involved with the CNYREDC, including our Empire State Development colleagues in central New York and Albany," she said.

New York has 10 regional economic development councils, an initiative that began under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2011. Each council has two-chairs, one of whom represents higher education.

Wolken, who is president of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York, has been co-chair of the central New York council since 2018.

"I am very much looking forward to working closely with President LeMura as CNYREDC co-chairs and know that she brings to the table a wealth of knowledge about our regional economy," Wolken said.

The Central New York Regional Economic Development Council is comprised of representatives from Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The council's main responsibilities include identifying and overseeing projects supported by state funds. The council has been tasked with selecting the winners of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $100 million program that aims to improve downtown corridors. Auburn won a $10 million grant in 2018.

Since the regional economic development council competition began in 2011, the central New York panel has won more than $839.5 million to support 873 projects.

