Longtime Skaneateles mini golf, ice cream stop reopens

The ice cream at Mr. Pudder's comes from Perry's, as it has since the business opened in the mid-1950s, Mike said. Along with about a dozen flavors of hard ice cream, there's soft serve, milkshakes, sundaes and other traditional treats. The Drakes also offer dairy- and gluten-free items, as well as watermelon and lime Dole Whips, a vegan dessert that gained renown at Disney World.

Like the ice cream, the mini golf course will look as much as possible like it did 50 years ago, Mike said. He and Krissy saved what obstacles and fixtures they could, and rebuilt the others using what was left of them as a reference. But the layout hasn't changed, and once the holes receive their new greens and the area surrounding them is landscaped, the course will be ready again.

Amid the mini golf course is a new pavilion that, along with a new upstairs dining area, will allow Mr. Pudder's to welcome more people than ever. The Drakes demolished the old ice cream shop in October 2019 and — with help from family, friends and colleagues — rebuilt it from the ground up last year. They hoped to open the business that summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed materials and permitting so late in the season that they decided to wait until 2021. The extra spaces will allow for more social distancing, and later, they could be used for events like birthday parties.