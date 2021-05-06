Longtime Skaneateles mini golf, ice cream stop reopens

SKANEATELES — Mike and Krissy Drake remember going to Mr. Pudder's Mini Golf and Ice Cream as children.
They remember the cousins who'd excitedly join them, the classic cars they'd sometime see on display in the parking lot, the school buses that would pull in on the last day of classes.
The Drakes wanted to give future generations those same experiences.
That's why they bought Mr. Pudder's in the spring of 2019, and after two years of renovations, reopened the summertime destination May 1 for the first time since 2014. The business is currently just serving ice cream for now, but its 18-hole mini golf course will be ready for action in June. A food menu featuring burgers, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, fried pickles and more will be added by then as well.
The ice cream at Mr. Pudder's comes from Perry's, as it has since the business opened in the mid-1950s, Mike said. Along with about a dozen flavors of hard ice cream, there's soft serve, milkshakes, sundaes and other traditional treats. The Drakes also offer dairy- and gluten-free items, as well as watermelon and lime Dole Whips, a vegan dessert that gained renown at Disney World.
Like the ice cream, the mini golf course will look as much as possible like it did 50 years ago, Mike said. He and Krissy saved what obstacles and fixtures they could, and rebuilt the others using what was left of them as a reference. But the layout hasn't changed, and once the holes receive their new greens and the area surrounding them is landscaped, the course will be ready again.
Amid the mini golf course is a new pavilion that, along with a new upstairs dining area, will allow Mr. Pudder's to welcome more people than ever. The Drakes demolished the old ice cream shop in October 2019 and — with help from family, friends and colleagues — rebuilt it from the ground up last year. They hoped to open the business that summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed materials and permitting so late in the season that they decided to wait until 2021. The extra spaces will allow for more social distancing, and later, they could be used for events like birthday parties.
The Drakes, who also own a garden center and landscape company, hope to further develop the 10 acres they own behind the business. They would eventually like to move their garden center there so people could buy flowers and mulch in addition to ice cream and 18 holes. But for now, they just want to get Mr. Pudder's open again, serving nostalgia and new memories alike to the Skaneateles area.
"Everybody's been excited. We'll get random messages from people who are excited," Krissy said.
"People are driving by honking all the time," Mike added. "We've had quite a few people following along, eagerly awaiting the opening."
