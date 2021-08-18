Lyons National Bank sweepstakes supports local businesses

Lyons National Bank is showing its support for local businesses this summer through the 2021 Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes.

The bank said in a news release that more than $21,000 in gift cards for use at over 100 businesses across seven counties will be awarded to sweepstakes winners throughout the summer.

LNB invites area residents to visit any of its 16 locations and enter to win one of the weekly drawings for a $100 gift card to a select local business. The Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes is going on now and will continue through Sept. 22. No purchase is necessary to enter.

“Now more than ever, small businesses need our support,'' LNB President and CEO Tom Kime said in a statement. “Not only is this a show of our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve, this sweepstakes provides businesses additional exposure and helps to build new customer relationships.”

LNB is an independent, community bank with 16 branch offices located throughout Cayuga, Wayne, Onondaga, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca and Yates Counties.

For more information on the Fun in the Sun Sweepstakes, visit BankwithLNB.com/FunInTheSun.

