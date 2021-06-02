M&T Bank names new CNY president

M&T Bank recently named Steve Gorczynski, a 16-year company veteran, as central New York regional president. He succeeds Allen Naples, who is retiring after 16 years with M&T Bank.

According to a news release, Gorczynski previously served as commercial bank senior group manager for M&T in central New York after working as a commercial relationship manager. Earlier in his career, he spent time with HSBC in central New York as regional commercial executive and as an auditor at KPMG Peat Marwick.

M&T said that Gorczynski has remained actively involved in the community. He serves as business council chair for Early Childhood Alliance Onondaga, chair of the membership committee of CenterState CEO, and on the advisory councils of Le Moyne College’s Madden School of Business and Erie21 Initiative. He previously served as board chair for the United Way of Central New York and on the Finance Council for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse.