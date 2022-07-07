MacKenzie-Childs announces 2022 Barn Sale details

MacKenzie-Childs has announced its Barn Sale will once again take place virtually this summer.

The sale will begin Wednesday, July 27, and continue through Sunday, July 31, the Aurora-based home décor brand announced this week.

It will be the third straight year that the sale, MacKenzie-Childs' biggest of the year, will be held online due to COVID-19. For more than 30 years, it drew thousands to the brand's headquarters in Aurora every summer.

The virtual sale will offer discounts of up to 50% off thousands of items, including home décor, seasonal items, furniture and the brand's iconic Courtly Check enamelware. This year's sale will also include a more robust enamel selection, the brand said in a news release, as well as a deeper selection of first quality products.

“Our virtual Barn Sale has evolved in such a cool way over the past three years. While we miss the previous in-person engagement with our customers, we are grateful for the opportunity to offer customers around the country the opportunity to participate virtually,” said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs. “We rarely discount or do sales, so we have invested heavily in making Barn Sale an opportunity for new customers to dip their toe in with us."

For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.