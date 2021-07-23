MacKenzie-Childs announces Barn Sale to be hosted virtually again

MacKenzie-Childs announced Friday that its annual Barn Sale will once again take place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale will take place Wednesday, July 28, through Sunday, Aug. 1, and offer discounts of up to 70% off enamelware, ceramics, furniture and more.

The Aurora-based home décor brand made the decision to take the sale virtual again due to both safety and the success of last year's virtual Barn Sale, which was able to reach more than 20 times as many customers as traditional Barn Sales at MacKenzie-Childs headquarters. Last year's sale also increased site traffic by more than 380%.

“We are excited to continue to be able to celebrate with our customers, friends, and family again this year,” MacKenzie-Childs CEO John Ling said in a news release. “Last year was our most successful Barn Sale to date, and the online-only format allowed us to reach a much wider national audience and sales increased by almost 50%. We hope to continue the momentum and offer our customers the safest and most convenient shopping experience. Our marketing team will be working hard to bring our fans together virtually in a way that best mimics the on-farm experience we know that everyone misses!”

