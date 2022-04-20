March unemployment falls in Cayuga County

Continuing a pattern from the previous month, Cayuga County's March unemployment rate was below the statewide mark but higher than the national level.

The state Department of Labor released its latest monthly labor market report this week, which put the county's jobless rate last month at 4.1%. That's down from 6.1% and the lowest rate for any March on record, which dates back to 1990.

The national unemployment rate for March dipped to 3.8% while New York state's was at 4.7%. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

Continuing a trend in place for well over a year, Cayuga County's labor force was smaller compared with a year ago. There were 300 more employed county residents last month, with the total amount reaching 33,300, while the 1,400 unemployed residents represented a decrease of 700.

Cayuga County's March unemployment rate ranked 31st lowest out of 62 counties in the state, with Tompkins County (2.7%) having the smallest while Bronx County (8.6%) had the biggest.

According to a separate report from the state labor department issued last week, employers in Cayuga County filled 23,100 jobs last month, a decrease of 200 from the same month in 2021.

All of the job losses came in the private sector, which fell by 300 jobs to 17,500 while the government sector added 100 positions.

