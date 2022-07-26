McDonald's makeover: Inside the newly renovated Grant Avenue restaurant

The golden arches are shining a little brighter these days at the McDonald's on Grant Avenue in Auburn.

After months of renovations to the building and property, the fast food restaurant will celebrate a grand reopening on Friday, July 29.

Along with a more modern façade and lobby, the restaurant has sharper menu kiosk screens, improved landscaping and accessible parking, and a new Play Place children's area.

The renovations were overseen by the restaurant's new owners, Mc H & N Management of Sparta Township, New Jersey. The group purchased the McDonald's locations on Grant Avenue and Genesee Street in Auburn, along with additional locations in the Ithaca area and Southern Tier, from Cayuga Restaurant Group last August.

Mc H & N's Herb Thomas III told The Citizen that McDonald's tries to update its locations every five to 10 years, putting the 198 Grant Ave. one in line for renovations.

"This was an older restaurant in need of a facelift," he said.

Thomas and his parents, Nellie and Herbert Thomas II, added the upstate New York locations to several they have owned and operated in the New Jersey area for more than 20 years. Their first McDonald's were located in Youngstown, Ohio. Herb Thomas III joined Mc H & N about five years ago, bringing an education and background in finance to the family business.

If you go WHAT: McDonald's WHEN: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily WHERE: 198 Grant Ave., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 252-7061 or visit mcdonalds.com

The group's philosophy, Nellie Thomas told The Citizen, isn't just serving hamburgers to customers but opportunity to employees of the world's largest fast food chain.

"Many of our people who go into management move up," she said. "People who may not have decided upon a career can develop one with McDonald's. It's a company where if you get trained in a management position, you really have the skills to take you anywhere not only there, but anywhere else. Companies are eager to hire people with McDonald's management experience."

In Auburn, those employees will be celebrated with a family night during the week of the Grant Avenue restaurant's grand reopening, Nellie Thomas said.

The changes at the restaurant won't stop that week, though. Herb Thomas III said mobile table service, where customers order at tables and have their food and drinks delivered to them, will come to that McDonald's in the future. Mc H & N is also discussing additions to the restaurant's menu, which has not changed with the renovations.

The Grant Avenue location saw its business dip as much as 40% during the renovation, Herbert Thomas III said, as the drive-thru closed for days and the dining room for months.

The restaurant's new owner seeks to make up for that loss, and in the process develop its 60 employees into the community's leaders of tomorrow.

"We came in with an understanding that this was an opportunity to take care of Auburn a little better, so we're trying to capitalize on that," he said. "Anything from making sure we're more hospitable and providing a better, quicker product to getting involved in the community and trying to develop the next generation of leadership."

McDonald's grand reopening events • 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders and McDonald's family • 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30: Bike giveaway, face painting, raffles, Justice League character appearances and more for families and the community • 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Employee appreciation event for employees, family and friends, with live music, performance by McDonald's gospel choir, raffles and giveaways (open to the community)