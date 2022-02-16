Medallion hidden in Auburn area worth $5,000 to the finder

A scavenger hunt in the Auburn area kicks off next week — and the winner will take home $5,000.

Century 21 Post Realty of Auburn is encouraging the community to participate in its third-annual winter medallion scavenger hunt, the prize for which has increased to $5,000 this year, thanks to major sponsor Century 21 Post Realty and contributing sponsors Dominic Giacona Law, Moran, Moran & Dauphin, Jason Miller of Paragon Home Loans and Ralph Rose of A Smart Choice Home Inspection.

With COVID-19 still being a challenge this winter, this family-fun scavenger hunt provides a way for people to enjoy the outdoors through an engaging activity, the company said, while still staying safe and offering an opportunity to win cash.

The hunt runs from Monday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, March 5, and participants should follow the Century 21 Post Realty Facebook page for daily clues hinting to the location of the medallion. The hunt is open to residents of Cayuga County ages 18 and older, and no affiliates of Century 21 may participate.

“For our third scavenger hunt event, Post Realty has decided to up the stakes from $2,000 to $5,000 thanks to help from our community sponsors," Century 21 Post Realty founder Todd Post said in a news release. "With the effects of COVID-19 still lingering in our community, we know that families need an excuse to get out and enjoy a fun outdoor activity, and the bigger prize is a great incentive! In the past, the scavenger hunt prize has made a big impact on our lucky winner, and we hope to again make a difference in someone’s life right here in our community. Be safe, and happy hunting!”

The person who finds the medallion is asked to call Todd Post at (315) 729-4120.

